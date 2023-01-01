rawpixel
Arthur Rothstein (1915-1985) was an American photographer known for his evocative black and white images that beautifully captured the stark reality of the Great Depression era. His subjects ranged from impoverished farmers and sharecroppers to urban landscapes, revealing the hardships faced by ordinary Americans during this tumultuous time. His art serves as a poignant reminder of the power of photography to provoke thought, stir emotions, and document historical moments with empathy and authenticity. Make sure you also check out or extensive Public Domain Collection.

Putting hobble on horse, Quarter Circle U Ranch, Big Horn County, Montana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Putting hobble on horse, Quarter Circle U Ranch, Big Horn County, Montana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Wife and children of sharecropper in Washington County, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Wife and children of sharecropper in Washington County, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Instructor explaining operation of parachute to student pilots. Meacham Field, Fort Worth, Texas. Sourced from the Library…Instructor explaining operation of parachute to student pilots. Meacham Field, Fort Worth, Texas. Sourced from the Library…
Steelworker who also does part-time farming, Midland, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Steelworker who also does part-time farming, Midland, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Pouring a test mold while blast furnace is being tapped, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Pouring a test mold while blast furnace is being tapped, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania].…
Men in park, Peoria, Illinois. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Men in park, Peoria, Illinois. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Elmo Temple, Chaffee County, Colorado rehabilitation client poses with one of his…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Elmo Temple, Chaffee County, Colorado rehabilitation client poses with one of his…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farmer feeding hogs, Scioto Farms, Ohio]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farmer feeding hogs, Scioto Farms, Ohio]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Nursery school playground. Robstown camp, Texas]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Nursery school playground. Robstown camp, Texas]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rope corral, Quarter Circle U roundup, Big Horn County, Montana]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rope corral, Quarter Circle U roundup, Big Horn County, Montana]. Sourced from the…
George Arnold and his son inspect some of the hives which produce a considerable amount of supplemental income on their farm…George Arnold and his son inspect some of the hives which produce a considerable amount of supplemental income on their farm…
Taxicab driver along riverfront. Saint Louis, Missouri. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Taxicab driver along riverfront. Saint Louis, Missouri. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Cars parked along Allegheny River, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Cars parked along Allegheny River, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Wayne Beede, son of resettlement client, Western Slope Farms, Colorado, exhibits a…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Wayne Beede, son of resettlement client, Western Slope Farms, Colorado, exhibits a…
Thomas W. Beede exhibits some of the corn grown on his farm, Western Slope Farms, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of…Thomas W. Beede exhibits some of the corn grown on his farm, Western Slope Farms, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of…
Detail of cinch of saddle, Quarter Circle U Ranch, Big Horn County, Montana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Detail of cinch of saddle, Quarter Circle U Ranch, Big Horn County, Montana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Broadway, Butte, Montana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Broadway, Butte, Montana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Bank, Winchester, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bank, Winchester, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cowhands singing after day's work. Quarter Circle 'U' Ranch roundup. Big Horn County…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cowhands singing after day's work. Quarter Circle 'U' Ranch roundup. Big Horn County…
Hackamore on horse, Quarter Circle U Ranch, Big Horn County, Montana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Hackamore on horse, Quarter Circle U Ranch, Big Horn County, Montana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Main street, Winchester, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Main street, Winchester, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Philipe Aranjo, rehabilitation client, harvesting wheat in Costilla County, Colorado].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Philipe Aranjo, rehabilitation client, harvesting wheat in Costilla County, Colorado].…
Wife and children of sharecropper in Washington County, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Wife and children of sharecropper in Washington County, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cutting hay, Windsor County, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cutting hay, Windsor County, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Buildings, lower Broadway. New York City. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Buildings, lower Broadway. New York City. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Apolinar Rael, rehabiliation client, harvesting beans, Costilla County, Colorado, near…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Apolinar Rael, rehabiliation client, harvesting beans, Costilla County, Colorado, near…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cowboy band in Go Western parade, Billings, Montana]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cowboy band in Go Western parade, Billings, Montana]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sawing pulpwood on Kinneys' farm, Eden Mills, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sawing pulpwood on Kinneys' farm, Eden Mills, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: The family of a migratory fruit worker from Tennessee now camped in a field near the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: The family of a migratory fruit worker from Tennessee now camped in a field near the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Philipe Aranjo, rehabilitation client, harvesting wheat in Costilla County, Colorado].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Philipe Aranjo, rehabilitation client, harvesting wheat in Costilla County, Colorado].…
Ned Hinds, Eden Mills, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Ned Hinds, Eden Mills, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Paint store, Winchester, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Paint store, Winchester, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Thomas W. Beede exhibits some of the corn grown on his farm, Western Slope Farms…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Thomas W. Beede exhibits some of the corn grown on his farm, Western Slope Farms…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Elmo Temple, Chaffee County, Colorado rehabilitation client with a part of his flock…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Elmo Temple, Chaffee County, Colorado rehabilitation client with a part of his flock…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Apolinar Rael, rehabiliation client, harvesting beans, Costilla County, Colorado, near…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Apolinar Rael, rehabiliation client, harvesting beans, Costilla County, Colorado, near…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Philipe Aranjo, rehabilitation client, harvesting wheat in Costilla County, Colorado].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Philipe Aranjo, rehabilitation client, harvesting wheat in Costilla County, Colorado].…
Wife of Falls City farmsteader. Nebraska. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Wife of Falls City farmsteader. Nebraska. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Wagon full of corn comes in from the field, Grundy County, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Wagon full of corn comes in from the field, Grundy County, Iowa. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cowboy in front of bunkhouse, Quarter Circle U Ranch, Big Horn County, Montana].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cowboy in front of bunkhouse, Quarter Circle U Ranch, Big Horn County, Montana].…
Celebrating Go Western Day, Billings, Montana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Celebrating Go Western Day, Billings, Montana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Apolinar Rael, rehabiliation client, harvesting beans, Costilla County, Colorado, near…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Apolinar Rael, rehabiliation client, harvesting beans, Costilla County, Colorado, near…
[Marion Post Wolcott with Zeiss Ikoflex III and Speed Graphic in hand in Montgomery County, Maryland]. Sourced from the…[Marion Post Wolcott with Zeiss Ikoflex III and Speed Graphic in hand in Montgomery County, Maryland]. Sourced from the…
Workers sitting at edge of copper pit. Ruth, Nevada. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Workers sitting at edge of copper pit. Ruth, Nevada. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Elmo Temple, Chaffee County, Colorado rehabilitation client, with four purebred…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Elmo Temple, Chaffee County, Colorado rehabilitation client, with four purebred…
Farmer on one-row potato digger, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Farmer on one-row potato digger, Rio Grande County, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
State highway officials moving sharecroppers away from roadside to area between the levee and the Mississippi River, New…State highway officials moving sharecroppers away from roadside to area between the levee and the Mississippi River, New…
Apolinar Rael, rehabiliation client, harvesting beans, Costilla County, Colorado, near Fort Garland. Sourced from the…Apolinar Rael, rehabiliation client, harvesting beans, Costilla County, Colorado, near Fort Garland. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Instructor explaining operation of parachute to student pilots. Meacham Field, Fort…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Instructor explaining operation of parachute to student pilots. Meacham Field, Fort…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children at city dump, Ambridge, Pennsylvania]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children at city dump, Ambridge, Pennsylvania]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Dantes View. Death Valley, California. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Dantes View. Death Valley, California. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Snow carnival, New Hampshire (Lancaster)]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Snow carnival, New Hampshire (Lancaster)]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Main street, Winchester, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Main street, Winchester, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Corgo, feedcrop recommended by U.S. Dry Land Experiment Station, Akron, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Corgo, feedcrop recommended by U.S. Dry Land Experiment Station, Akron, Colorado. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Change of shift at the steel plant. Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Change of shift at the steel plant. Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Snow carnival, Lancaster, New Hampshire]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Snow carnival, Lancaster, New Hampshire]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mares and colts in corral after branding, Quarter Circle U Ranch roundup, Montana].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mares and colts in corral after branding, Quarter Circle U Ranch roundup, Montana].…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Snow carnival, New Hampshire (Lancaster)]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Snow carnival, New Hampshire (Lancaster)]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Elmo Temple, Chaffee County, Colorado rehabilitation client with a part of his flock of sheep. Sourced from the Library of…Elmo Temple, Chaffee County, Colorado rehabilitation client with a part of his flock of sheep. Sourced from the Library of…
Plowing, Macon County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Plowing, Macon County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Cowboy eating in Three Circle roundup camp, Powder River County, Montana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Cowboy eating in Three Circle roundup camp, Powder River County, Montana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
State highway officials moving sharecroppers away from roadside to area between the levee and the Mississippi River, New…State highway officials moving sharecroppers away from roadside to area between the levee and the Mississippi River, New…
Sheepherder and flock, Rosebud County, Montana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Sheepherder and flock, Rosebud County, Montana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Sectioners at work canning grapefruit. About half of these girls are migrants. Winter Haven, Florida. Sourced from the…Sectioners at work canning grapefruit. About half of these girls are migrants. Winter Haven, Florida. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mrs. Dorothy M. Beck, regional director, Region Number One. New Haven, Connecticut].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mrs. Dorothy M. Beck, regional director, Region Number One. New Haven, Connecticut].…
Russ Nicholson, grandfather of all the Nicholsons in Nicholson Hollow. Shenandoah National Park, Virginia. Sourced from the…Russ Nicholson, grandfather of all the Nicholsons in Nicholson Hollow. Shenandoah National Park, Virginia. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Elmo Temple, Chaffee County, Colorado rehabilitation client with a part of his flock…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Elmo Temple, Chaffee County, Colorado rehabilitation client with a part of his flock…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Elmo Temple, Chaffee County, Colorado rehabilitation client and his wife, Louise, pose…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Elmo Temple, Chaffee County, Colorado rehabilitation client and his wife, Louise, pose…
Road through desert. Lander County, Nevada. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Road through desert. Lander County, Nevada. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Saloon. Beowawe, Nevada. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Saloon. Beowawe, Nevada. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Quarter Circle 'U' Ranch roundup. Big Horn County, Montana]. Sourced from the Library…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Quarter Circle 'U' Ranch roundup. Big Horn County, Montana]. Sourced from the Library…
Boys in pool parlor. Clinton, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Boys in pool parlor. Clinton, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Hobbled horse, Quarter Circle U Ranch, Big Horn County, Montana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Hobbled horse, Quarter Circle U Ranch, Big Horn County, Montana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Shadows on tent. Quarter Circle 'U' Ranch, Montana]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Shadows on tent. Quarter Circle 'U' Ranch, Montana]. Sourced from the Library of…
Cowhand. William Tonn ranch, Custer County, MontanaCowhand. William Tonn ranch, Custer County, Montana
The bleached skull of a steer on the dry sun-baked earth of the South Dakota Badlands. Sourced from the Library of Congress.The bleached skull of a steer on the dry sun-baked earth of the South Dakota Badlands. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Shoveling snow off the sidewalk, Chillicothe, Ohio]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Shoveling snow off the sidewalk, Chillicothe, Ohio]. Sourced from the Library of…
Weslaco, Texas. FAS (Farm Security Administration) camp. Drake family playing for a Saturday night dance. Sourced from the…Weslaco, Texas. FAS (Farm Security Administration) camp. Drake family playing for a Saturday night dance. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: The family of a migratory fruit worker from Tennessee now camped in a field near the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: The family of a migratory fruit worker from Tennessee now camped in a field near the…
Wife of sharecropper, Lee County, Mississippi. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Wife of sharecropper, Lee County, Mississippi. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Son of a sharecropper, Mississippi County, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Son of a sharecropper, Mississippi County, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Son of a cotton sharecropper, Lauderdale County, Mississippi. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Son of a cotton sharecropper, Lauderdale County, Mississippi. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Finishing furniture. Special Skills Division, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Finishing furniture. Special Skills Division, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Judge Dailey. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Judge Dailey. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Venus Alley, Butte, Montana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Venus Alley, Butte, Montana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Clifford Shorts, a roller at the steel plant. Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Clifford Shorts, a roller at the steel plant. Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Strike pickets, New York, New York]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Strike pickets, New York, New York]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Vermont farmer. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Vermont farmer. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Evicted sharecroppers along Highway 60, New Madrid County, Missouri]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Evicted sharecroppers along Highway 60, New Madrid County, Missouri]. Sourced from the…
A young migrant packinghouse worker, Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from the Library of Congress.A young migrant packinghouse worker, Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Instructor explaining operation of parachute to students. Meacham Field, Fort Worth, Texas. Sourced from the Library of…Instructor explaining operation of parachute to students. Meacham Field, Fort Worth, Texas. Sourced from the Library of…
Woodstock, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Woodstock, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Entering Butte, Montana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Entering Butte, Montana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tenant farmer with mule given him by the Resettlement Administration, Plaquemines…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tenant farmer with mule given him by the Resettlement Administration, Plaquemines…
Steel worker. Midland, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Steel worker. Midland, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Arch A. Mercey. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Arch A. Mercey. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Bowling alley. Clinton, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bowling alley. Clinton, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Postmaster at Old Rag, Shenandoah National Park, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Postmaster at Old Rag, Shenandoah National Park, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library…
Main street, Winchester, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Main street, Winchester, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Unemployed miners on corner of main street, Herrin, Illinois]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Unemployed miners on corner of main street, Herrin, Illinois]. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Russ Nicholson, grandfather of all the Nicholsons in Nicholson Hollow, Virginia].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Russ Nicholson, grandfather of all the Nicholsons in Nicholson Hollow, Virginia].…
