Louise Rosskam Art
Louise Rosskam

Louise Rosskam (1910-2003), an American photographer, worked for the Standard Oil Company and the Farm Security Administration in the mid-twentieth century, documenting lives during the time of the Great Depression. She also worked with her husband, Edwin Rosskam, in Puerto Rico, capturing images of people in various scenes, such as a sugar plantation and hurricane shelter.

Front porch. Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269605/photo-image-cat-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Conversation on the common, Vergennes, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254674/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Buying seed for the victory garden. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12300147/image-face-paper-plantFree Image from public domain license
Black milk. This baby is getting a mixture of coffee, sugar and water instead of milk, which is too expensive. San Juan…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323410/image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12300184/image-face-person-baseballFree Image from public domain license
Band concert. Vermont. Lincoln. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269582/photo-image-person-public-domain-architectureFree Image from public domain license
Vermont farmer near Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323426/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Oldest woman in Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269594/photo-image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Band concert. Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269581/photo-image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294416/photo-image-people-tree-roadFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Conversation on the common, Vergennes, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254565/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Signs outside general store. Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269549/photo-image-sticker-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Street scene, Middlebury, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254680/photo-image-person-public-domain-brickFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Conversation on the common, Vergennes, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254505/photo-image-face-shadow-plantFree Image from public domain license
Conversation on the common, Vergennes, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254502/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12300142/image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Farm woman washing clothes in her motor-driven washing machine. Near Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269560/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Conversation on the common, Vergennes, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254518/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Conversation on the common, Vergennes, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254516/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Hay harvest near Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269570/photo-image-cloud-frame-plantFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294421/photo-image-plant-person-animalFree Image from public domain license
Gravestone shop. Bristol, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269815/photo-image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Interior of general store. South Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269562/photo-image-person-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Farmer in his potato field near Bristol, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269584/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Church social and luncheon, Bristol, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254693/photo-image-plant-people-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294388/photo-image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294435/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Setting out young plants. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294688/photo-image-face-shadow-plantFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294402/photo-image-public-domain-soilFree Image from public domain license
Interior of newly-furnished home of prosperous dairy farmer. Near Bristol, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269555/photo-image-person-living-room-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Church social and luncheon, Bristol, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254494/photo-image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Conversation on the common, Vergennes, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254504/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Street scene, Middlebury, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254685/photo-image-person-public-domain-windowFree Image from public domain license
Prosperous dairy farm near Bristol, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269817/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Barn and hay field. South Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269548/photo-image-cloud-plant-grassFree Image from public domain license
Air view. Lincoln, Vermont. Note country store with car parked in front. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269759/photo-image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Band concert. Vermont. Lincoln]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12271589/photo-image-people-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12300136/image-dog-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Band concert. Lincoln, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12271966/photo-image-people-music-laptopFree Image from public domain license
Church on the "green." Bristol, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269803/photo-image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Setting out young plants. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294701/photo-image-shadow-plants-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294411/photo-image-plant-people-grassFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Setting out young plants. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294703/photo-image-face-shadow-plantsFree Image from public domain license
Church social and luncheon, Bristol, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254695/photo-image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294687/photo-image-shadow-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pitching pennies. Band concert. Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269600/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Church social and luncheon, Bristol, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254501/photo-image-people-public-domain-tableFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294420/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Farmer with his freshly-dug potatoes near Bristol, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269563/photo-image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Field gun put up on the "green" to spur on volunteering for the army. Bristol, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269780/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Church social and luncheon, Bristol, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254672/photo-image-people-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Church social and luncheon, Bristol, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254496/photo-image-people-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
Bobbin factory. Only works three days a week now. Uses local lumber. Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269824/photo-image-baseball-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294689/photo-image-dog-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Proprietor of general store. Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269765/photo-image-face-cow-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Setting out young plants. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294693/photo-image-shadow-plants-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Setting out young plants. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294394/photo-image-plants-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Porch sitter, hotel, Vergennes, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254500/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Old farmhand in his homemade buggy. Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269774/photo-image-plant-person-horseFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294695/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12300179/image-plant-people-grassFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294431/photo-image-face-shadow-personFree Image from public domain license
Air view. Farm with town of Lincoln in distance. Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269762/photo-image-shadow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Raffle of a ten-pound bag of sugar conducted to raise funds for the church. Band concert. Lincoln, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12271592/photo-image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Aerial view. Cemetery and town. Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12299539/image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
Conversation on the common, Vergennes, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254675/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Interior of dairy barn. Near Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269592/photo-image-cow-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
Dairy herd and barns near Bristol, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269561/photo-image-cow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294711/photo-image-face-person-roadFree Image from public domain license
Raffle of a ten-pound bag of sugar conducted to raise funds for the church. Band concert. Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269590/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294697/photo-image-shadow-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12300181/image-dog-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294409/photo-image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Porch sitter, hotel, Vergennes, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254513/photo-image-person-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Church and grange. Addison, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269783/photo-image-cloud-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
One-room schoolhouse closed for the summer. Bristol Notch, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12299444/image-cloud-plant-grassFree Image from public domain license
Old Edison Victorolas in farmhouse near Bristol, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269781/photo-image-frame-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Proprietor in general store in his post office section. Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269826/photo-image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294704/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. A sign for the victory gardeners. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12300118/image-plant-art-forestFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294696/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294444/photo-image-person-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Church social and luncheon, Bristol, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254490/photo-image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Old man and his wife preparing their popcorn roaster in front of the town hall. Bristol, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269557/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294429/photo-image-dog-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Air view. Lincoln, Vermont. Note country store with car parked in front. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269784/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Setting out young plants. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294442/photo-image-shadow-plants-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Air view. Dairy farm with hay stacks and cows in foreground. Lincoln, Vermont in distance. Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269770/photo-image-cows-plant-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Pitching pennies. Band concert. Lincoln, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12271582/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Setting out young plants. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294408/photo-image-shadow-plants-personFree Image from public domain license
Oldest man in town. He is ninety two. Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269566/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294691/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294410/photo-image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Tourist information booth, Vergennes, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254698/photo-image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294401/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Porch sitter, hotel, Vergennes, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254684/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12300073/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294403/photo-image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Church social and luncheon, Bristol, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254678/photo-image-people-public-domain-tableFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294699/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
