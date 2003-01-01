Louise Rosskam
Louise Rosskam (1910-2003), an American photographer, worked for the Standard Oil Company and the Farm Security Administration in the mid-twentieth century, documenting lives during the time of the Great Depression. She also worked with her husband, Edwin Rosskam, in Puerto Rico, capturing images of people in various scenes, such as a sugar plantation and hurricane shelter.
