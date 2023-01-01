John Collier Jr.
Using mainly black-and-white film, John Collier Jr. (1913-1992) painted a vivid picture of cultural life, rituals, and community dynamics in the 20th century. He was more than just a photographer; he was an anthropologist who used his camera as a tool for deep societal exploration.
