Join photographer Philip Bonn as he visits high schools in 1943 Virginia and captures the essence of education during the Great Depression era. These Black and White vintage photographs give an insightful glimpse into the lives of teachers and school children in the age of World War II.

Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. School band which played for graduation. Sourced from the Library of…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. School band which played for graduation. Sourced from the Library of…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. First aid group in school dispensary. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. First aid group in school dispensary. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. Mathematics class. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. Mathematics class. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Cafeteria. Students don't have much money so they bring produce from farms…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Cafeteria. Students don't have much money so they bring produce from farms…
Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. One of the teachers. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. One of the teachers. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Keysville, Virginia. One of the teachers in the school helping her brother, a pupil, with his studies. He and his brother…Keysville, Virginia. One of the teachers in the school helping her brother, a pupil, with his studies. He and his brother…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Graduation exercises for 123…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Graduation exercises for 123…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Lavatory facilities. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Lavatory facilities. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Home economics cottage. Girls learn the art of homemaking, how to sew, plan…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Home economics cottage. Girls learn the art of homemaking, how to sew, plan…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Social studies class. Students study in groups of six or eight, each group…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Social studies class. Students study in groups of six or eight, each group…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Cafeteria. Students don't have much…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Cafeteria. Students don't have much…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Girl showing boy her graduation ring. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Girl showing boy her graduation ring. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Cafeteria. Students don't have much…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Cafeteria. Students don't have much…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School band every month or so marches up…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School band every month or so marches up…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Girls in entry hall talking before school in the morning. Bulletin board on…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Girls in entry hall talking before school in the morning. Bulletin board on…
Schenectady, New York. Fourth grade students at the Oneida School presenting a play they have written from the book Heidi.…Schenectady, New York. Fourth grade students at the Oneida School presenting a play they have written from the book Heidi.…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Kitchen of cafeteria. Lunches cost about fifteen cents. Students don't have…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Kitchen of cafeteria. Lunches cost about fifteen cents. Students don't have…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Equipment in a chemistry class].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Equipment in a chemistry class].…
Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. A combination gym and auditorium where the seats are movable. The…Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. A combination gym and auditorium where the seats are movable. The…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Equipment in a chemistry class].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Equipment in a chemistry class].…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. One of the students studying at home. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. One of the students studying at home. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Biology class. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Biology class. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Graduation exercises for 123 students. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Graduation exercises for 123 students. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Mr. R. W. Bobbitt, Division Superindentent of Schools, Charlotte County, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Mr. R. W. Bobbitt, Division Superindentent of Schools, Charlotte County, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mr. R. W. Bobbitt, Division Superindentent of Schools, Charlotte County, Virginia].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mr. R. W. Bobbitt, Division Superindentent of Schools, Charlotte County, Virginia].…
Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School band every month or so marches up Main Street to give drills and…Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School band every month or so marches up Main Street to give drills and…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Randolph Henry High School. Keysville, Virginia. Girls' gym class]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Randolph Henry High School. Keysville, Virginia. Girls' gym class]. Sourced from the…
Randolph Henry High School. Keysville, Virginia. Girls talking and studying at the school entrance. Sourced from the Library…Randolph Henry High School. Keysville, Virginia. Girls talking and studying at the school entrance. Sourced from the Library…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Cafeteria. Students don't have much money so they bring produce from farms…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Cafeteria. Students don't have much money so they bring produce from farms…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Graduation exercises for 123 students. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Graduation exercises for 123 students. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Randolph Henry High School. Keysville, Virginia. Girls' gym class. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Randolph Henry High School. Keysville, Virginia. Girls' gym class. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Miss Mae Kelly, director of instruction, with vocational agriculture…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Miss Mae Kelly, director of instruction, with vocational agriculture…
Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. Auditorium with movable seats for 700 used for a gym. Sourced from the…Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. Auditorium with movable seats for 700 used for a gym. Sourced from the…
Charlotte County high school, Virginia. Students eating lunch in the school's cafeteria. Sourced from the Library of…Charlotte County high school, Virginia. Students eating lunch in the school's cafeteria. Sourced from the Library of…
Keysville, Virninia. Randolph Henry High School. Kitchen of cafeteria. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Keysville, Virninia. Randolph Henry High School. Kitchen of cafeteria. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. The library. The state pays half of the cost of the library, the local…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. The library. The state pays half of the cost of the library, the local…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School band every month or so marches up…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School band every month or so marches up…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Cafeteria. Students don't have much money so they bring produce from home…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Cafeteria. Students don't have much money so they bring produce from home…
Keysville, Virginia. Repairing library books in preparation for close of school in summer. Randolph Henry High School.…Keysville, Virginia. Repairing library books in preparation for close of school in summer. Randolph Henry High School.…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Interior of vocational shop. Boys learn to repair farm machinery…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Interior of vocational shop. Boys learn to repair farm machinery…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Boy at the drinking fountain. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Boy at the drinking fountain. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. The main building, which is fireproof. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. The main building, which is fireproof. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Girl's locker. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Girl's locker. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. A student washing his hands in the lavatory. Sourced from the Library of…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. A student washing his hands in the lavatory. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. Mathematics class]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. Mathematics class]. Sourced from…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. The library]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. The library]. Sourced from the…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Equipment in chemistry class. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Equipment in chemistry class. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Buses bring children from miles…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Buses bring children from miles…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Buses bring students from miles…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Buses bring students from miles…
Randolph Henry High School, Keysville, Virginia. Main building. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Randolph Henry High School, Keysville, Virginia. Main building. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Graduation exercises for 123 students…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Graduation exercises for 123 students…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Charlotte Corut House, Virginia. Central High School. Girls in the kitchen of home…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Charlotte Corut House, Virginia. Central High School. Girls in the kitchen of home…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Interior of vocational shop where boys learn to repair farm machinery…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Interior of vocational shop where boys learn to repair farm machinery…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Social studies class. Students study in groups of six or eight, each group…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Social studies class. Students study in groups of six or eight, each group…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Pupils watching ceremony of Victory Corps inignia awards. Sourced from the…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Pupils watching ceremony of Victory Corps inignia awards. Sourced from the…
Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. Social science class. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. Social science class. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. Social science class]. Sourced…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. Social science class]. Sourced…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Biology class]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Biology class]. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. At lockers between classes]. Sourced…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. At lockers between classes]. Sourced…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Baking bread in central bakery. Seventy-five loaves are baked…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Baking bread in central bakery. Seventy-five loaves are baked…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. A student. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. A student. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. One of the seven schools which was consolidated to make the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. One of the seven schools which was consolidated to make the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Graduation exercises which were held outside for 123 students].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Graduation exercises which were held outside for 123 students].…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Buses bring students from miles around as the school covers an area of 496…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Buses bring students from miles around as the school covers an area of 496…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. One of the teachers in the school helping her brother, a pupil…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. One of the teachers in the school helping her brother, a pupil…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Students watching the awarding of Victory Corps insignia. Sourced from the…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Students watching the awarding of Victory Corps insignia. Sourced from the…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. No bakery will deliver fresh bread to the school. A central bakery in the…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. No bakery will deliver fresh bread to the school. A central bakery in the…
Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Equipment in a chemistry class. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Equipment in a chemistry class. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Miss Mae Kelly, director of instruction, talking to an elementary school…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Miss Mae Kelly, director of instruction, talking to an elementary school…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Looking over boy's graduation presents. Sourced from the Library of…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Looking over boy's graduation presents. Sourced from the Library of…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Washing dishes after a meal in the home economics cottage. Sourced from the…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Washing dishes after a meal in the home economics cottage. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Equipment in a chemistry class].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Equipment in a chemistry class].…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Boy at the drinking fountain].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Boy at the drinking fountain].…
Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. The library. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. The library. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. At lockers between classes]. Sourced…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. At lockers between classes]. Sourced…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Graduation exercises for 123 students. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Graduation exercises for 123 students. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. One of the seniors studying at home. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. One of the seniors studying at home. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School band every month or so marches up Main Street to give drills and a…Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School band every month or so marches up Main Street to give drills and a…
Keysville, Virginia. Watching the awarding of Victory Corps insignia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Keysville, Virginia. Watching the awarding of Victory Corps insignia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Graduation exercises for 123 students…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Graduation exercises for 123 students…
Keysville, Virginia. Working in garden of home economics cottage of Randolph Henry High School. Sourced from the Library of…Keysville, Virginia. Working in garden of home economics cottage of Randolph Henry High School. Sourced from the Library of…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Stairway. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Stairway. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. School band which played for…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. School band which played for…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Interior of vocational shop. Boys…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Interior of vocational shop. Boys…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Shop building where boys learn how to repair farm machinery, do carpentry…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Shop building where boys learn how to repair farm machinery, do carpentry…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School students watching the awarding of Victory Corps insignia. Sourced from the…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School students watching the awarding of Victory Corps insignia. Sourced from the…
Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. Shop where boys learn to repair farm machinery. Sourced from the…Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. Shop where boys learn to repair farm machinery. Sourced from the…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Graduation exercises for 123 students. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Graduation exercises for 123 students. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Equipment in a chemistry class].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Equipment in a chemistry class].…
Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. Combination gym and auditorium where seats are movable. The elementary…Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. Combination gym and auditorium where seats are movable. The elementary…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. A combination gym and auditorium…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. A combination gym and auditorium…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Buses bring students from miles…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Buses bring students from miles…
Keysville, Virginia. One of the seven schools which was consolidated to make the Randolph Henry High School. This building…Keysville, Virginia. One of the seven schools which was consolidated to make the Randolph Henry High School. This building…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Charlotte County, Virginia. Interior of a school bus. Boy in back is member of safety…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Charlotte County, Virginia. Interior of a school bus. Boy in back is member of safety…
Keysville, Virginia. Central High School. A student of the biology class. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Keysville, Virginia. Central High School. A student of the biology class. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. Mathematics class]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School. Mathematics class]. Sourced from…
Keysville, Virginia. Baking bread in central bakery. Seventy-five loaves are baked here each day and sent to schools via…Keysville, Virginia. Baking bread in central bakery. Seventy-five loaves are baked here each day and sent to schools via…
Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Playing baseball during gym period. Girl replaced man teacher who was…Keysville, Virginia. Randolph Henry High School. Playing baseball during gym period. Girl replaced man teacher who was…
Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School band every month or so marches up Main Street to give drills and…Charlotte Court House, Virginia. Central High School band every month or so marches up Main Street to give drills and…
