rawpixel
John Ferrell Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
John Ferrell

Walk through World War II-era Washington D.C. with John Ferrell as his camera captures the daily lives of citizens in the local area. This collection of vintage Black and White photographs gives a peek into the workings of construction sites and blue collar workers as well as the captivating sights and textures of the city.

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Donald Nelson of the War Production Board speaking at the scrap…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Donald Nelson of the War Production Board speaking at the scrap…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306307/image-person-public-domain-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Cook who works in one of the seafood restaurants in the fish market district. Sourced from the Library of…Washington, D.C. Cook who works in one of the seafood restaurants in the fish market district. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306614/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Couples dancing at the Uline Arena. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Couples dancing at the Uline Arena. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323667/image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip. Knitted fabric. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip. Knitted fabric. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323656/image-background-texture-paperFree Image from public domain license
Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip titles. Cotton fabric. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip titles. Cotton fabric. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323630/image-background-texture-frameFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Flag and badge vendor at the Memorial Day parade. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Flag and badge vendor at the Memorial Day parade. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322983/image-people-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. In front of the Gayety burlesque theater at night. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. In front of the Gayety burlesque theater at night. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12324016/image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Army Air Forces band at Griffith Stadium. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Army Air Forces band at Griffith Stadium. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322723/image-people-music-laptopFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Girl in a swing in Rock Creek Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Girl in a swing in Rock Creek Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323702/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip titles. Wool fabric tweed detail. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip titles. Wool fabric tweed detail. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323626/image-background-texture-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. First aid had to be administered to this girl who became violent and had to be removed in an ambulance…Washington, D.C. First aid had to be administered to this girl who became violent and had to be removed in an ambulance…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322720/image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Slat screen on a back porch of a house on Randolph Street. The shadowy outline is made by the trees and…Washington, D.C. Slat screen on a back porch of a house on Randolph Street. The shadowy outline is made by the trees and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322995/image-background-pattern-treesFree Image from public domain license
Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip titles. Wool fabric tweed detail. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip titles. Wool fabric tweed detail. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322984/image-background-texture-artFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Service pole with three transformers hanging from cross arm in Congress Heights, S.E.. Sourced from the…Washington, D.C. Service pole with three transformers hanging from cross arm in Congress Heights, S.E.. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323641/image-sky-tree-technologyFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Roe shad on ice in the fish market. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Roe shad on ice in the fish market. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323949/image-animal-public-domain-fishFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Main entrance to the National Archives of the United States on Constitution Avenue. Sourced from the…Washington, D.C. Main entrance to the National Archives of the United States on Constitution Avenue. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323786/image-person-public-domain-architectureFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Church at 16th Street near Harvard Street, N.W.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Church at 16th Street near Harvard Street, N.W.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322891/image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip titles. Detail of Panama hat. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip titles. Detail of Panama hat. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323694/image-background-texture-paperFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Bicycling at Hains Point. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Bicycling at Hains Point. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322739/image-shadow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Construction of a bridge and road near Independence Avenue and 14th and 16th Streets, S.W. Stone cutter…Washington, D.C. Construction of a bridge and road near Independence Avenue and 14th and 16th Streets, S.W. Stone cutter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323761/image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Construction of a bridge and road near Independence Avenue and 14th and 16th Streets, S.W. Large concrete…Washington, D.C. Construction of a bridge and road near Independence Avenue and 14th and 16th Streets, S.W. Large concrete…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323733/image-person-sky-roadFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. People attending New York Avenue Presbyterian church Easter sunrise service at Fort Lincoln Heights on…Washington, D.C. People attending New York Avenue Presbyterian church Easter sunrise service at Fort Lincoln Heights on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322688/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip titles. Patterns formed by cracks caused by shrinking of a thin film of…Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip titles. Patterns formed by cracks caused by shrinking of a thin film of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322977/image-background-texture-patternFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Construction of temporary war emergency buildings on the Mall, near 16th and 17th Streets, N.W. Man…Washington, D.C. Construction of temporary war emergency buildings on the Mall, near 16th and 17th Streets, N.W. Man…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323793/image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Statue on the Pennsylania Avenue entrance to the National Archives of the United States. The inscription…Washington, D.C. Statue on the Pennsylania Avenue entrance to the National Archives of the United States. The inscription…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323663/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Construction of temporary war emergency buildings on the Mall, near 16th and 17th Streets, N.W. Carpenter…Washington, D.C. Construction of temporary war emergency buildings on the Mall, near 16th and 17th Streets, N.W. Carpenter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323752/image-people-tree-beeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. (vicinity). Three men in a rowboat on the Potomac River. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. (vicinity). Three men in a rowboat on the Potomac River. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323898/image-person-public-domain-menFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Shoppers crossing F and 7th Streets, N.W.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Shoppers crossing F and 7th Streets, N.W.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323648/image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Girls playing in Rock Creek Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Girls playing in Rock Creek Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323614/image-plant-person-forestFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Old German field gun from the First World War collected in the scrap metal salvage rally in Griffith…Washington, D.C. Old German field gun from the First World War collected in the scrap metal salvage rally in Griffith…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323654/image-people-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Inside the 14th Street car on Saturday evening looking toward the front. Sourced from the Library of…Washington, D.C. Inside the 14th Street car on Saturday evening looking toward the front. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322981/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Construction of a bridge and road near Independence Avenue and 14th and 16th Streets, S.W. Concrete work…Washington, D.C. Construction of a bridge and road near Independence Avenue and 14th and 16th Streets, S.W. Concrete work…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323788/image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Shrimps cooling in a wire basket in the fish market. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Shrimps cooling in a wire basket in the fish market. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323737/image-animal-public-domain-fishFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Jefferson Memorial. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Jefferson Memorial. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323624/image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. People boarding a bus on 13th Street on a rainy night. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. People boarding a bus on 13th Street on a rainy night. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323914/image-people-public-domain-architectureFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Army Air Forces band playing at a scrap salvage rally in Griffith Stadium. Sourced from the Library of…Washington, D.C. Army Air Forces band playing at a scrap salvage rally in Griffith Stadium. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323660/image-person-music-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Barker demonstrating a trick deck of cards on 9th between E and F Streets, N.W.. Sourced from the Library…Washington, D.C. Barker demonstrating a trick deck of cards on 9th between E and F Streets, N.W.. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322991/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Construction of temporary war emergency buildings on the Mall, near 16th and 17th Streets, N.W. Trees being…Washington, D.C. Construction of temporary war emergency buildings on the Mall, near 16th and 17th Streets, N.W. Trees being…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12324079/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Snow-covered cars and broken limbs felled by a storm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Snow-covered cars and broken limbs felled by a storm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12324071/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Cascade from the balcony in Meridian Hill Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Cascade from the balcony in Meridian Hill Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323940/image-shadow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Hippopotamus in the zoo begging for peanuts. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Hippopotamus in the zoo begging for peanuts. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323666/image-person-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Construction of temporary war emergency buildings on the Mall, near 16th and 17th Streets, N.W.…Washington, D.C. Construction of temporary war emergency buildings on the Mall, near 16th and 17th Streets, N.W.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323760/image-person-sky-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. People boarding a bus on 13th Street on a rainy night. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. People boarding a bus on 13th Street on a rainy night. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323717/image-person-light-roadFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Adjusting pile driver at lower 14th Street improvement project. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Adjusting pile driver at lower 14th Street improvement project. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323661/image-person-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Construction of a bridge and road near Independence Avenue and 14th and 16th Streets, S.W. Engineer…Washington, D.C. Construction of a bridge and road near Independence Avenue and 14th and 16th Streets, S.W. Engineer…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12324023/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. People preparing to leave a Pennsylvania Railroad coach. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. People preparing to leave a Pennsylvania Railroad coach. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323643/image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Student's car in front of University Club on K Street, N.W.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Student's car in front of University Club on K Street, N.W.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322673/image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip. Brick wall. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip. Brick wall. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323906/image-background-texture-patternFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. The Chevy Chase Bowling Alley. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. The Chevy Chase Bowling Alley. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323652/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Construction of a bridge and road near Independence Avenue and 14th and 16th Streets, S.W. Finishing a road…Washington, D.C. Construction of a bridge and road near Independence Avenue and 14th and 16th Streets, S.W. Finishing a road…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323720/image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Man opening a clam in the fish market. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Man opening a clam in the fish market. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323710/image-hand-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. (vicinity). A rocky creek that flows into the Potomac River near the Chain Bridge on the Virginia side.…Washington, D.C. (vicinity). A rocky creek that flows into the Potomac River near the Chain Bridge on the Virginia side.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323895/image-plant-forest-treeFree Image from public domain license
Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip titles. Wool fabric. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip titles. Wool fabric. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323636/image-background-texture-frameFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Construction of temporary war emergency buildings on the Mall, near 16th and 17th Streets, N.W. Trees being…Washington, D.C. Construction of temporary war emergency buildings on the Mall, near 16th and 17th Streets, N.W. Trees being…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12324006/image-plant-trees-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Women in Red Cross uniforms at the Washington Monument on Sunday. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Women in Red Cross uniforms at the Washington Monument on Sunday. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322899/image-people-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Government workers crossing Constitution Avenue at 14th Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Government workers crossing Constitution Avenue at 14th Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322725/image-people-light-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Dance floor at the Uline Arena with Woody Herman's Orchestra. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Dance floor at the Uline Arena with Woody Herman's Orchestra. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323668/image-people-public-domain-architectureFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Trash cans in alley of Congress Heights development. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Trash cans in alley of Congress Heights development. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322738/image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Construction of temporary war emergency buildings on the Mall, near 16th and 17th Streets, N.W. Trees being…Washington, D.C. Construction of temporary war emergency buildings on the Mall, near 16th and 17th Streets, N.W. Trees being…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12324081/image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip. Pattern. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip. Pattern. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323632/image-background-texture-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Cascade and reflecting pool looking north from the sundial in Meridian Hill Park. Sourced from the Library…Washington, D.C. Cascade and reflecting pool looking north from the sundial in Meridian Hill Park. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322883/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. People on a rainy night at 13th Street and F Street, N.W. waiting for the "Don't walk" neon traffic light…Washington, D.C. People on a rainy night at 13th Street and F Street, N.W. waiting for the "Don't walk" neon traffic light…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12324004/image-people-light-neonFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Passersby watching a barker demonstrating a trick deck of cards on 9th Street between E and F Streets…Washington, D.C. Passersby watching a barker demonstrating a trick deck of cards on 9th Street between E and F Streets…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322987/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip. Shingles on the side of a house. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip. Shingles on the side of a house. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323603/image-background-texture-patternFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Construction of temporary war emergency buildings on the Mall, near 16th and 17th Streets, N.W. After the…Washington, D.C. Construction of temporary war emergency buildings on the Mall, near 16th and 17th Streets, N.W. After the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323997/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. (vicinity). fishing on the Virginia side of the Potomac River below the Chain Bridge. Sourced from the…Washington, D.C. (vicinity). fishing on the Virginia side of the Potomac River below the Chain Bridge. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323653/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Jane Pickens singing at the Watergate heroes rally for the Treasury war bond sales drive. Sourced from the…Washington, D.C. Jane Pickens singing at the Watergate heroes rally for the Treasury war bond sales drive. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323942/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Service department cleaning up after Memorial Day parade. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Service department cleaning up after Memorial Day parade. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322727/image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Brick paving detail in Georgetown. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Brick paving detail in Georgetown. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323612/image-shadow-plant-patternFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Man sleeping in Rock Creek Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Man sleeping in Rock Creek Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322985/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Steam cleaning a bank building at 14th and G Streets, N.W.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Steam cleaning a bank building at 14th and G Streets, N.W.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322737/image-steam-person-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Historical marker erected by Daughters of the American Revolution near the Sears Roebuck store on Wisconsin…Washington, D.C. Historical marker erected by Daughters of the American Revolution near the Sears Roebuck store on Wisconsin…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323902/image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Houses used by government employees in Congress Heights. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Houses used by government employees in Congress Heights. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322687/image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Oak door in Meridian Hill Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Oak door in Meridian Hill Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323921/image-plant-pattern-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Construction of a bridge and road near Independence Avenue and 14th and 16th Streets, S.W. Men breaking old…Washington, D.C. Construction of a bridge and road near Independence Avenue and 14th and 16th Streets, S.W. Men breaking old…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323815/image-person-tree-roadFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Construction of a bridge and road near Independence Avenue and 14th and 16th Streets, S.W. The blocks of…Washington, D.C. Construction of a bridge and road near Independence Avenue and 14th and 16th Streets, S.W. The blocks of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323727/image-hand-person-roadFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Fiddle maker at the crafts display during the National Folk Festival at Constitution Hall. Sourced from the…Washington, D.C. Fiddle maker at the crafts display during the National Folk Festival at Constitution Hall. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323888/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip titles. Flagstone paving detail. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip titles. Flagstone paving detail. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322724/image-background-texture-patternFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Construction of temporary war emergency buildings on the Mall, near 16th and 17th Streets, N.W. Le Tourneau…Washington, D.C. Construction of temporary war emergency buildings on the Mall, near 16th and 17th Streets, N.W. Le Tourneau…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323712/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Construction of a bridge and road near Independence Avenue and 14th and 16th Streets, S.W. Large concrete…Washington, D.C. Construction of a bridge and road near Independence Avenue and 14th and 16th Streets, S.W. Large concrete…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323784/image-person-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. People boarding a bus on 13th Street on a rainy night. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. People boarding a bus on 13th Street on a rainy night. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323924/image-person-public-domain-architectureFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Sign in the S & W cafeteria informing patrons of the change in hours caused by the shortage of help and…Washington, D.C. Sign in the S & W cafeteria informing patrons of the change in hours caused by the shortage of help and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12324067/image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Customers standing in front of a meat dealer's counter at the Arcade Market on 14th Street, N.W.. Sourced…Washington, D.C. Customers standing in front of a meat dealer's counter at the Arcade Market on 14th Street, N.W.. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323892/image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Brick house in Georgetown. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Brick house in Georgetown. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323938/image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Shoppers crossing F and 7th Streets, N.W.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Shoppers crossing F and 7th Streets, N.W.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323650/image-people-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Houses used by government employees in Congress Heights. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Houses used by government employees in Congress Heights. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322719/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Construction of temporary war emergency buildings on the Mall, near 16th and 17th Streets, N.W. Nail kegs…Washington, D.C. Construction of temporary war emergency buildings on the Mall, near 16th and 17th Streets, N.W. Nail kegs…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323812/image-wood-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Boy playing with model aircraft carrier in Meridian Hill Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Boy playing with model aircraft carrier in Meridian Hill Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323917/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Construction of a bridge and road near Independence Avenue and 14th and 16th Streets, S.W. Waterproof paper…Washington, D.C. Construction of a bridge and road near Independence Avenue and 14th and 16th Streets, S.W. Waterproof paper…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323789/image-paper-person-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Construction of a bridge and road near Independence Avenue and 14th and 16th Streets, S.W. Unloading…Washington, D.C. Construction of a bridge and road near Independence Avenue and 14th and 16th Streets, S.W. Unloading…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12324068/image-person-sky-woodFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Joe Turner's arena. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Joe Turner's arena. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323672/image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A building on Randolph Street seen through a slat screen. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A building on Randolph Street seen through a slat screen. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322740/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip titles. Flagstone paving detail. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Texture background for motion picture and filmstrip titles. Flagstone paving detail. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323904/image-background-texture-patternFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Spectators at a scrap salvage rally at Griffith Stadium. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Spectators at a scrap salvage rally at Griffith Stadium. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323901/image-background-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Statue on the left of the main entrance to the National Archives of the United States bears the…Washington, D.C. Statue on the left of the main entrance to the National Archives of the United States bears the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323724/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Construction of a bridge and road near Independence Avenue and 14th and 16th Streets, S.W. Pre-mixed…Washington, D.C. Construction of a bridge and road near Independence Avenue and 14th and 16th Streets, S.W. Pre-mixed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12324070/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Good Humor ice cream truck. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Good Humor ice cream truck. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323646/image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. People attending New York Avenue Presbyterian church Easter sunrise service at Fort Lincoln Heights on…Washington, D.C. People attending New York Avenue Presbyterian church Easter sunrise service at Fort Lincoln Heights on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323645/image-people-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Construction of temporary war emergency buildings on the Mall, near 16th and 17th Streets, N.W. Nail kegs…Washington, D.C. Construction of temporary war emergency buildings on the Mall, near 16th and 17th Streets, N.W. Nail kegs…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323721/image-pattern-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Houses used by government employees in Congress Heights. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Houses used by government employees in Congress Heights. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323698/image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
245 results
of 3
CuratedPopularNew