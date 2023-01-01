John Ferrell
Walk through World War II-era Washington D.C. with John Ferrell as his camera captures the daily lives of citizens in the local area. This collection of vintage Black and White photographs gives a peek into the workings of construction sites and blue collar workers as well as the captivating sights and textures of the city.
