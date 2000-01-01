rawpixel
Apollo Moon Landing
Apollo Moon Landing

On the 20th of July 1969, American astronauts Neil Armstrong (1930-2012) and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin (1930), became the first two humans to land on the moon. Their success took place before Americans had even orbited the Earth. The Apollo 11 spacecraft was launched on the 16th of July, eight years after President John F. Kennedy announced a national goal of landing a man on the moon. After piloting the Moon Lander ‘The Eagle’ to a safe landing, Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon. He delivered the most famous one-liner in history: “That’s one small step for man; one giant leap for mankind”
The two astronauts researched the area, collected soil and rock samples, set up experiments, and raised the American flag. The crew flew back to earth after 21.5 hours on the moon, leaving behind medallions honoring the Apollo 1 crew (who all died during a launch rehearsal test), and a plaque saying “We came in peace for all mankind”. Their re-entry capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on July the 24th. The whole mission lasted 195 hours, 18 minutes and 35 seconds. Five more Apollo missions took place after Apollo 11. The last manned moon mission, Apollo 17, took place in 1972. In total 12 astronauts walked on the moon during the Apollo program. 

Edwin Aldrin walking on the lunar surface. Neil Armstrong, who took the photograph, can be seen reflected in Aldrin's…
Astronaut Eugene A. Cernan, walks toward the Lunar Roving Vehicle during extravehicular activity at the Taurus-Littrow…
Onboard Apollo 11, Eagle prior to descent to the moon. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Astronaut Edwin E Aldrin Jr, Lunar Module (LM) pilot descends from the LM, climbing down the ladder. Original from NASA.…
Apollo 11 Lunar Module Pilot Buzz Aldrin's bootprint. Aldrin photographed this bootprint about an hour into their lunar…
Astronaut Alan Bean holds Special Environmental Sample Container. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
View of Earth rising over Moon's horizon taken from Apollo 11 spacecraft. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Crescent Earth rises above the lunar horizon taken during the Apollo 17 mission. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…
View of Earth, showing Africa, Europe and Asia taken from the Apollo 11 spacecraft during its trans-lunar coast toward the…
Members of the Kennedy Space Center government-industry team rise from their consoles within the Launch Control Center to…
Rendered image of a small lunar subsatellite being ejected into lunar orbit from the Apollo 15 Service Module. Original from…
A close-up view of an astronaut's footprint in the lunar soil, photographed by a 70 mm lunar surface camera during the…
Astronaut Edwin Aldrin prepares to deploy two components of the Early Apollo Scientific Experiments Package (EASEP) on the…
Astronaut Edwin E Aldrin Jr, Lunar Module (LM) pilot descends from the LM. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by…
The photograph of the Saturn V launch vehicle (SA-506) for the Apollo 11 mission liftoff on July 16, 1969, from launch…
The huge, 363-feet tall Apollo 11 space vehicle is launched from Pad A, Launch Complex 39, Kennedy Space Center, July 16…
The Apollo 17 Command Module (CM), with astronauts Eugene A. Cernan, Ronald E. Evans and Harrison H. Schmitt aboard, nears…
Nighttime, ground level view of Pad A, Launch Complex 39, Kennedy Space Center, showing the Apollo 13. Original from NASA.…
Nuclear electric power arrived on the moon for the first time on November 19, 1969, when the Apollo 12 astronauts -- Charles…
Saturn Apollo Program. This photograph is a view of stacking the major components of the S-IC (first) stage of the Saturn V…
The development of the early Apollo Scientific Experiments Package is photographed by Astronaut Neil A. Armstrong during the…
Early moments of the Apollo 11 launch. The 7.6 million-pound thrust Saturn V first stage boosts the space vehicle to an…
The official crew portrait of the Apollo 11 astronauts from left to right are: Neil A. Armstrong, Commander; Michael…
Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon near a leg of the Lunar Module during…
A photograph of the Apollo 9 Command/Service Modules. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Astronaut Eugene A. Cernan, commander, drives the Lunar Roving Vehicle during first Apollo 17 extravehicular activity at the…
Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, is photographed with scientific equipment. Original from NASA. Digitally…
Ascent stage prior to docking. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
View of the Earth seen from the Apollo 12 spacecraft. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
New York City welcomes Apollo 11 crewmen in a showering of ticker tape down Broadway and Park Avenue in a parade termed as…
Astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in the Lunar Module (LM) while the LM rested on the lunar surface. This picture was taken after…
Liftoff of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Two moon-exploring crew men of the Apollo 14 lunar landing mission, photographed and collected the large rock pictured just…
Astronaut Charles Conrad Jr., commander, examines the unmanned Surveyor 3 spacecraft during the second Apollo 12…
The Apollo 11 Lunar Module (LM) ascent stage, with astronauts Neil A. Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. aboard, is…
Liftoff - Apollo-Soyuz Test Project (ASTP) - KSC
Astronaut Neil A. Armstrong, Apollo 11 commander, descends the ladder of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module (LM) prior to making the…
This unusual view shows two NASA spacecrafts on the surface of the moon, 20 Nov. 1969. Original from NASA . Digitally…
The Lunar Landing Research Vehicle (LLRV) number 1 in flight, December 9, 1964. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…
The American Flag heralds the flight of Apollo 11, man's first lunar landing mission. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced…
Liftoff of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Astronaut Owen K. Garriott, Skylab 3 science pilot, retrieves an imagery experiment from the Apollo Telescope Mount (ATM)…
APOLLO XII - countdown demonstration test (CDDT). Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, is photographed during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity (EVA) on the…
One-third of the Earth's sphere illuminated, Earth's terminator, sunglint, a portion of east Africa, as photographed from…
Astronaut John W. Young, commander of the Apollo 16 lunar landing mission, leaps from the lunar surface as he salutes the…
Ticker tape parade for the Apollo 11 astronauts at New York City. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The flag of the United States and the footprints of astronauts Neil A. Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., deployed on the…
A photograph of the Apollo 12 lunar landing site taken during the extravehicular activity (EVA) of astronauts Charles Conrad…
Searchlights illuminate this nighttime scene at Pad A, Launch Complex 39, Kennedy Space Center, Florida, showing the Apollo…
Personnel within the Launch Control Center watch the Apollo 11 liftoff from Launch Complex 39A at the start of the historic…
Apollo 11 astronauts inside view of mobile quarantine facility. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV) was designed to transport astronauts and materials on the Moon. Original from NASA. Digitally…
A close-up view of a footpad of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module as it rested on the surface of the Moon. Original from NASA.…
An interior view of Astronaut Edwin Aldrin Jr. in Lunar Module. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
A close up of the Lunar Module on the Lunar surface. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Interior view of the Mission Operations Control Room (MOCR) in the Mission Control Center (MCC). The television monitor…
The Apollo 9 spacecraft, with astronauts James A. McDivitt, David R. Scott, and Russell L. Schweickart aboard, approaches…
A close-up view of the lunar rocks contained in the second Apollo 11 sample return container. Original from NASA. Digitally…
View of Apollo 15 space vehicle leaving VAB to Pad A, Launch Complex 39. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Black and white negative photograph of Apollo 3 Parachute cluster, flown vertically in 40x80 wind tunnel. Original from…
Liftoff of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, is photographed egressing the Lunar Module (LM) during the Apollo 11…
