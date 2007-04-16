rawpixel
World War II Photographs Vintage War Photographs
World War II Photographs

Explore the devastating history of World War 2 documented in these curated vintage photographs. WWII was a destructive major war fought between the Axis (Germany, Japan and Italy) and the Allies (Great Britain, the US and Soviet Union). The war broke out in Europe in 1939 when Germany invaded Poland, while it started in the Pacific in 1941 after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. It officially ended in 1945 when Germany surrendered to the Allies and after the atomic bombings of Japanese towns of Nagasaki and Hiroshima. More than 70 million people were killed, including 6 million Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust under the Nazi regime.

Atomic bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.Atomic bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717968/atomic-bombing-nagasaki-august-1945
The "Baker" explosion, part of Operation Crossroads, a nuclear weapon test by the United States military at Bikini Atoll…The "Baker" explosion, part of Operation Crossroads, a nuclear weapon test by the United States military at Bikini Atoll…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717924/photo-image-cloud-vintage-public-domain
U.S. Soldiers disembark a landing craft at Normandy, France, June 6, 1944.U.S. Soldiers disembark a landing craft at Normandy, France, June 6, 1944.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315464/free-photo-image-war-world-normandy
Winton Churchill, former prime minister of the UK - unknown date & locationWinton Churchill, former prime minister of the UK - unknown date & location
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6111407/photo-image-public-domain-person-free
C&ndash;46 air evacuation during World War II from Manila, Philippine Islands. Patients in bunks in a plane. Nurse in…C&ndash;46 air evacuation during World War II from Manila, Philippine Islands. Patients in bunks in a plane. Nurse in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298594/free-photo-image-world-war-vintage-people
Okinawa battle, WW2, Japan, Jan. 31, 2016.Okinawa battle, WW2, Japan, Jan. 31, 2016.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6111507/okinawa-battle-ww2-japan-jan-31-2016
B-24 Liberator Through flak and over the destruction created by preceding waves of bombers, these 15th Air Force B-24s leave…B-24 Liberator Through flak and over the destruction created by preceding waves of bombers, these 15th Air Force B-24s leave…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718092/photo-image-plant-vintage-smoke
Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima, by Joe Rosenthal.Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima, by Joe Rosenthal.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718054/raising-the-flag-iwo-jima-joe-rosenthal
Hup Two, Three, Four. Nurses are no exception to the rule that personnel of the National Naval Medical Center shall be…Hup Two, Three, Four. Nurses are no exception to the rule that personnel of the National Naval Medical Center shall be…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394001/free-photo-image-woman-old-nurses
Crash landing of a U.S. Navy Grumman F6F-3 Hellcat (Number 30) of Fighting Squadron 2 (VF-2) aboard the aircraft carrier USS…Crash landing of a U.S. Navy Grumman F6F-3 Hellcat (Number 30) of Fighting Squadron 2 (VF-2) aboard the aircraft carrier USS…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717873/photo-image-vintage-fire-plane
"USS Bunker Hill (CV-17) hit by two Kamikazes in 30 seconds on 11 May 1945 off Kyushu. Dead-372. Wounded-264., 1943 - 1958"…"USS Bunker Hill (CV-17) hit by two Kamikazes in 30 seconds on 11 May 1945 off Kyushu. Dead-372. Wounded-264., 1943 - 1958"…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718235/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domain
A Youngster, Clutching His Soldier Father, Gazes Upward While the Latter Lifts His Wife from the Ground to Wish Her a "Merry…A Youngster, Clutching His Soldier Father, Gazes Upward While the Latter Lifts His Wife from the Ground to Wish Her a "Merry…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765690/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-woman
Landing ships putting cargo ashore on Omaha Beach, at low tide during the first days of the operation, mid-1944-06Among…Landing ships putting cargo ashore on Omaha Beach, at low tide during the first days of the operation, mid-1944-06Among…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717963/photo-image-vintage-border-balloons
Medic giving first aid to soldier in Belgium, World War II. Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine.…Medic giving first aid to soldier in Belgium, World War II. Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298617/free-photo-image-war-pandemic-soldier
Naval photograph documenting the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii which initiated US participation in World War II.…Naval photograph documenting the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii which initiated US participation in World War II.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799869/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domain
"Top Women" at U.S. Steel's Gary, Indiana, Works, 1940-1945. Original public domain image from Flickr"Top Women" at U.S. Steel's Gary, Indiana, Works, 1940-1945. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765761/photo-image-vintage-mask-women
A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of Company A…A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of Company A…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717891/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-beach
"V.J." Day - Jackson Square Oak Ridge War Ends"V.J." Day - Jackson Square Oak Ridge War Ends
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736487/vj-day-jackson-square-oak-ridge-war-ends
U.S. Army soldiers on Bougainville (one of the Solomon Islands) in World War II. Japanese forces tried infiltrating the U.S.…U.S. Army soldiers on Bougainville (one of the Solomon Islands) in World War II. Japanese forces tried infiltrating the U.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717960/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-person
The USS Arizona (BB-39) burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 7 December 1941. USS Arizona sunk at en:Pearl…The USS Arizona (BB-39) burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 7 December 1941. USS Arizona sunk at en:Pearl…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718114/photo-image-vintage-smoke-fire
Line Up of Some of Women Welders Including The Women's Welding Champion of Ingalls (Shipbuilding Corp. Pascagoula…Line Up of Some of Women Welders Including The Women's Welding Champion of Ingalls (Shipbuilding Corp. Pascagoula…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765686/photo-image-vintage-masks-women
The U.S. Navy battleship USS Pennsylvania (BB-38) leads USS Colorado (BB-45), USS Louisville (CA-28), USS Portland (CA-33)…The U.S. Navy battleship USS Pennsylvania (BB-38) leads USS Colorado (BB-45), USS Louisville (CA-28), USS Portland (CA-33)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718502/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-gun
An eager school boy gets his first experience in using War Ration Book Two. With many parents engaged in war work, children…An eager school boy gets his first experience in using War Ration Book Two. With many parents engaged in war work, children…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765662/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-kid
A German CL.IIIa (serial no. 3892/18) airplane brought down in the Forest of Argonne by American machine gunners between…A German CL.IIIa (serial no. 3892/18) airplane brought down in the Forest of Argonne by American machine gunners between…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718072/photo-image-vintage-airplane-public-domain
Photograph of Women Working at a Bell System Telephone Switchboard. Original public domain image from FlickrPhotograph of Women Working at a Bell System Telephone Switchboard. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765682/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-women
Naval photograph documenting the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii which initiated US participation in World War II.…Naval photograph documenting the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii which initiated US participation in World War II.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799910/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domain
The crew of the Japanese aircraft carrier Zuikaku salute as the flag is lowered during the Battle off Cape Engaño, October…The crew of the Japanese aircraft carrier Zuikaku salute as the flag is lowered during the Battle off Cape Engaño, October…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718009/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-people
Sinking of the Japanese destroyer Yamakaze on 25 June 1942 approximately 110 km southeast of Yokosuku, Japan, photographed…Sinking of the Japanese destroyer Yamakaze on 25 June 1942 approximately 110 km southeast of Yokosuku, Japan, photographed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718080/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-world
Evelyn T. Gray, Riveter and Pearlyne Smiley, Bucker, Complete a Job on Center Section of a Bomber. Unrestricted. Original…Evelyn T. Gray, Riveter and Pearlyne Smiley, Bucker, Complete a Job on Center Section of a Bomber. Unrestricted. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765471/photo-image-vintage-women-person
A wounded American soldier is loaded into a medic half-track (1944). Original public domain image from FlickrA wounded American soldier is loaded into a medic half-track (1944). Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763814/photo-image-books-posters-maps
A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of the U.S.…A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of the U.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717871/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-beach
Care of sick and wounded on Guam during invasion.Care of sick and wounded on Guam during invasion.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732108/care-sick-and-wounded-guam-during-invasion
Training in marksmanship helps girls at Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles, Calif., develop into responsible women. Part…Training in marksmanship helps girls at Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles, Calif., develop into responsible women. Part…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765672/photo-image-sparkle-hamburgers-vintage
Aerial bombing of Barcelona, 17 March 1938, by the Italian air force.Aerial bombing of Barcelona, 17 March 1938, by the Italian air force.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718057/photo-image-vintage-smokes-public-domain
Capt. Lowell H. Smith and Lt. John P. Richter performing the first aerial refueling on 27 June 1923. The DH-4B biplane…Capt. Lowell H. Smith and Lt. John P. Richter performing the first aerial refueling on 27 June 1923. The DH-4B biplane…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718030/photo-image-vintage-airplane-skies
"Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A small boat rescues a seaman from the 31,800 ton USS West Virginia (BB-48), which is burning in the…"Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A small boat rescues a seaman from the 31,800 ton USS West Virginia (BB-48), which is burning in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718515/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domain
First photographs of Japanese Attack on Dutch Harbor, 06/03-04/1942 - Marines on the "alert" between attacks at Dutch Harbor.First photographs of Japanese Attack on Dutch Harbor, 06/03-04/1942 - Marines on the "alert" between attacks at Dutch Harbor.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394029/free-photo-image-old-plane-american-army
V-E Day, Okinawa Style - This marine observed V-E Day on Okinawa by having his clothing blown from his back by a Jap[anese]…V-E Day, Okinawa Style - This marine observed V-E Day on Okinawa by having his clothing blown from his back by a Jap[anese]…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393991/free-photo-image-soldier-bomb-army
Battered religious figures stand watch on a hill above a tattered valley. Nagasaki, Japan. September 24, 1945, 6 weeks after…Battered religious figures stand watch on a hill above a tattered valley. Nagasaki, Japan. September 24, 1945, 6 weeks after…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717984/photo-image-vintage-mountain-history
This photograph was published in numerous sources, each with different description:Battle of the Bzura: Polish cavalry in…This photograph was published in numerous sources, each with different description:Battle of the Bzura: Polish cavalry in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718028/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domain
"Infantrymen of the 255th Infantry Regiment move down a street in Waldenburg to hunt out the Hun after a recent raid by 63rd…"Infantrymen of the 255th Infantry Regiment move down a street in Waldenburg to hunt out the Hun after a recent raid by 63rd…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717922/photo-image-art-vintage-smoke
A Group of Women Prepare to Take Over Maintenance Responsibilities for Aircraft, 1940-1945. Original public domain image…A Group of Women Prepare to Take Over Maintenance Responsibilities for Aircraft, 1940-1945. Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766029/photo-image-vintage-plane-women
V-J day Celebration Jackson Square Downtown Oak RidgeV-J day Celebration Jackson Square Downtown Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736325/photo-image-face-vintage-celebration
Nazi railroad yards at Siena are knocked out. On the alternate line from Pisa and Florence south to Rome, the Siena yards…Nazi railroad yards at Siena are knocked out. On the alternate line from Pisa and Florence south to Rome, the Siena yards…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718559/photo-image-smoke-public-domain-line
A-Bomb. LB (Little Boy) unit on trailer cradle in pit on Tinian island, before being loaded into Enola Gay's bomb bay. [Note…A-Bomb. LB (Little Boy) unit on trailer cradle in pit on Tinian island, before being loaded into Enola Gay's bomb bay. [Note…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717972/photo-image-vintage-hand-public-domain
American Negro nurses, commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army Nurses Corps, limber up their muscles in an early…American Negro nurses, commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army Nurses Corps, limber up their muscles in an early…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765678/photo-image-vintage-women-person
Arizona (BB39) port bow, before being modernized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard between May 1929 and January 1930Arizona (BB39) port bow, before being modernized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard between May 1929 and January 1930
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718113/photo-image-vintage-public-domain
Two Children of the Mochida Family, with Their Parents, Awaiting Evacuation Bus. Original public domain image from FlickrTwo Children of the Mochida Family, with Their Parents, Awaiting Evacuation Bus. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765963/photo-image-face-vintage-children
Combat War Vet at Stay On The Job Rally 1944 Oak RidgeCombat War Vet at Stay On The Job Rally 1944 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736303/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-person
"Secretaries, housewives, waitresses, women from all over central Florida are getting into vocational schools to learn war…"Secretaries, housewives, waitresses, women from all over central Florida are getting into vocational schools to learn war…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765796/photo-image-christmas-moon-vintage
09-7928-28 Marines against the Sea - Marine sentries and War Dogs keep nightly vigils along the shores of Okinawa to guard…09-7928-28 Marines against the Sea - Marine sentries and War Dogs keep nightly vigils along the shores of Okinawa to guard…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393801/free-photo-image-german-shepherd-doberman-world-war
Transport of sick and wounded in World War 2. Normandy Evacuation.BuAer 252625. Original public domain image from FlickrTransport of sick and wounded in World War 2. Normandy Evacuation.BuAer 252625. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393896/free-photo-image-world-war-invasion-men-water-photography-black-white
"Dental Prosthetic Laboratory -Recruit Prosthodontia dispensary."Dental Prosthetic Laboratory -Recruit Prosthodontia dispensary.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393980/free-photo-image-world-war-dentistry-white
Women pick cotton for the U.S. Crop Corps, ca. 1943. Original public domain image from FlickrWomen pick cotton for the U.S. Crop Corps, ca. 1943. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770161/photo-image-hamburgers-smokes-light
Corporal treating two wounded Marines on the beach during the World War 2. Headquarters Number 83573. Original public domain…Corporal treating two wounded Marines on the beach during the World War 2. Headquarters Number 83573. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393829/free-photo-image-trench-apparel-armored
Scrap Rubber Drive ca. 06/15/1942. Created By: Roosevelt, Franklin D. (Franklin Delano), 1882-1945. Original public domain…Scrap Rubber Drive ca. 06/15/1942. Created By: Roosevelt, Franklin D. (Franklin Delano), 1882-1945. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799740/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-person
Amphibious assault, Okinawa. [Boats.] [World War 2.] [Scene.] WWII -Air and Sea Battle Photos. 04/01/1945; photo courtesy of…Amphibious assault, Okinawa. [Boats.] [World War 2.] [Scene.] WWII -Air and Sea Battle Photos. 04/01/1945; photo courtesy of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393983/free-photo-image-army-boat-cc0
Normandy. [Litters. Transport of sick and wounded.] [Boats.] [World War 2. European Theater.] [Scene.] WWII (European…Normandy. [Litters. Transport of sick and wounded.] [Boats.] [World War 2. European Theater.] [Scene.] WWII (European…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394031/free-photo-image-black-and-white-cc0
Tiger Cat - Navy's First Twin-Engine Fighter is from Grumman Brood - The U.S. Navy's New F7F Tigercat, the most powerful…Tiger Cat - Navy's First Twin-Engine Fighter is from Grumman Brood - The U.S. Navy's New F7F Tigercat, the most powerful…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393987/free-photo-image-aircraft-airliner-airplane
A Customer Can Use the Ration Books of the Whole Family.A Customer Can Use the Ration Books of the Whole Family.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799711/photo-image-face-vintage-book
Trackwomen, 1943. Baltimore & Ohio Railroad Company, 1940-1945. Original public domain image from FlickrTrackwomen, 1943. Baltimore & Ohio Railroad Company, 1940-1945. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766030/photo-image-vintage-women-african-american
Nurses and crew of the USS Bountiful (AH-9) listening to band concert on board the USS Wisconsin when hospital ship came…Nurses and crew of the USS Bountiful (AH-9) listening to band concert on board the USS Wisconsin when hospital ship came…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393998/free-photo-image-nurse-boat-cc0
Riveter at Lockheed Aircraft Corporation, Burbank, California, 1940-1945. Original public domain image from FlickrRiveter at Lockheed Aircraft Corporation, Burbank, California, 1940-1945. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769921/photo-image-vintage-airplane-lightning
SS Cuba ship. Historical drawing. Free public domain CC0 photo.SS Cuba ship. Historical drawing. Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6043378/photo-image-public-domain-free
USS Arizona; View from main mast. Bow projecting from water- forward (FCP), 05/18/1942. Original public domain image from…USS Arizona; View from main mast. Bow projecting from water- forward (FCP), 05/18/1942. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799777/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-nature
56th Evacuation Hospital after German shelling. Picture caption and copyright information stamped on verso. Original public…56th Evacuation Hospital after German shelling. Picture caption and copyright information stamped on verso. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763772/photo-image-people-italy
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.5, Paris, France: Recreation for the patients at the Tent Hospital at Auteuil…U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.5, Paris, France: Recreation for the patients at the Tent Hospital at Auteuil…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764791/photo-image-people-nurses-furniture
Pan-American Exposition, Buffalo, New York, 1901Pan-American Exposition, Buffalo, New York, 1901
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849168/pan-american-exposition-buffalo-new-york-1901
World War II Patriotic coverWorld War II Patriotic cover
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066629/world-war-patriotic-cover
World War II Patriotic coverWorld War II Patriotic cover
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066573/world-war-patriotic-cover
Couple of corpsmen taking a break - looking down from Mount Suribachi at the remainder of the invasion fleet. We were issued…Couple of corpsmen taking a break - looking down from Mount Suribachi at the remainder of the invasion fleet. We were issued…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400378/free-image-soldier-apparel-armored
LST's bring men and supplies to beach on southern France. LST 691 in foreground, LCU 656 carrying wounded men to ship for…LST's bring men and supplies to beach on southern France. LST 691 in foreground, LCU 656 carrying wounded men to ship for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400141/free-photo-image-battleship-boat-cruiser
From off road car to LST in France, WWII. [Litters. Transport of sick and wounded.] [Boats.] [World War 2. European…From off road car to LST in France, WWII. [Litters. Transport of sick and wounded.] [Boats.] [World War 2. European…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400130/free-photo-image-apparel-armored-army
[Relief of sick and wounded.] [World War 2. European Theater.] [Scene.] Normandy Evacuation.HD-SN-99-02701. Original public…[Relief of sick and wounded.] [World War 2. European Theater.] [Scene.] Normandy Evacuation.HD-SN-99-02701. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400395/free-image-road-world-war-apparel
The Red Cross indicates that this Piper Cruiser plane is a Navy ambulance.The Red Cross indicates that this Piper Cruiser plane is a Navy ambulance.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400100/free-photo-image-aircraft-airfield-airliner
Aircraft in the Flight Research Building at the Aircraft Engine Research Laboratory: A Consolidated B&ndash;24D Liberator…Aircraft in the Flight Research Building at the Aircraft Engine Research Laboratory: A Consolidated B&ndash;24D Liberator…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441462/free-photo-image-world-war-plane-nasa
Chippers in a Shipyard (Shipbuilding. Three Women Working), 1942. Original public domain image from FlickrChippers in a Shipyard (Shipbuilding. Three Women Working), 1942. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769922/photo-image-vintage-woman-people
Pharmacy in the 95th General Hospital, Bar Le Duc, France. Staff members are seen at work through the window of the pharmacy…Pharmacy in the 95th General Hospital, Bar Le Duc, France. Staff members are seen at work through the window of the pharmacy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764803/photo-image-pharmacy-person-bedroom
A wounded American soldier is taken from an ambulance into the receiving room of a hospital in France (1944) .Original…A wounded American soldier is taken from an ambulance into the receiving room of a hospital in France (1944) .Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764768/photo-image-books-person-posters
Sailor injured during Jap attack on Pearl Harbor is carried to safety. December 7, 1941. BUAER 77625 Navy Medicine…Sailor injured during Jap attack on Pearl Harbor is carried to safety. December 7, 1941. BUAER 77625 Navy Medicine…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400104/free-photo-image-antique-car-apparel-asphalt
Mercy on the high seas: Dedicated to lessening the high cost of war in death and suffering, Navy hospital ships staffed with…Mercy on the high seas: Dedicated to lessening the high cost of war in death and suffering, Navy hospital ships staffed with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400174/free-photo-image-battleship-boat-cc0
USS Consolation. Alt. 750'; F.L. 6.375". Vertical. Hospital ships, Transport of sick and wounded, 05/28/1845. Original…USS Consolation. Alt. 750'; F.L. 6.375". Vertical. Hospital ships, Transport of sick and wounded, 05/28/1845. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400110/free-photo-image-battleship-boat-cc0
[Soldiers.] [Relief of sick and wounded.] [World War 2. European Theater.] [Scene.] Normandy Evacuation.HD-SN-99-02702.…[Soldiers.] [Relief of sick and wounded.] [World War 2. European Theater.] [Scene.] Normandy Evacuation.HD-SN-99-02702.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400431/free-image-world-war-apparel-armored
Free public domain CC0 photo.Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5959581/free-public-domain-cc0-photo
"Navy Aid Station." (D-day) Corpsmen await business on a French invasion beach. 2nd Naval Beach Battallion, Utah Beach.…"Navy Aid Station." (D-day) Corpsmen await business on a French invasion beach. 2nd Naval Beach Battallion, Utah Beach.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400434/free-image-world-war-apparel-armored
Activities of flight nurses aboard a Skymaster attached to Naval Air Transportation Service Pacific Wing Evacuation…Activities of flight nurses aboard a Skymaster attached to Naval Air Transportation Service Pacific Wing Evacuation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400329/free-image-aircraft-airplane-apparel
Beach patrol, Freetown, 1941.Beach patrol, Freetown, 1941.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6083303/beach-patrol-freetown-1941
USS Bountiful (AH-9). [hospital ship, World War II, World War 2] 14-0057-004. Original public domain image from FlickrUSS Bountiful (AH-9). [hospital ship, World War II, World War 2] 14-0057-004. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400202/free-photo-image-battleship-boat-cloud
LCI unloading off beach at Cavalans in Southern France on D-Day. [Boats.] [World War 2. European Theater.] [Scene.] Normandy…LCI unloading off beach at Cavalans in Southern France on D-Day. [Boats.] [World War 2. European Theater.] [Scene.] Normandy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400142/free-photo-image-barge-battleship-boat
Freetown, 1941Freetown, 1941
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6083300/freetown-1941
Another scene of services. Burying the dead after Pearl Harbor, casualties of attack on Kaneohe Navail Air Station. Dead.…Another scene of services. Burying the dead after Pearl Harbor, casualties of attack on Kaneohe Navail Air Station. Dead.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400152/free-photo-image-armored-army-dam
Note: Open Navy Hospital Corps Pouch Lower Left. Several appear to be wearing dungarees/chambray shirts.Note: Open Navy Hospital Corps Pouch Lower Left. Several appear to be wearing dungarees/chambray shirts.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400390/free-image-apparel-armored-army
Navy Avenger Takes Off For Saipan - Seen over the barrels of 40mm anti-aircraft guns on a U.S. aircraft carrier, this Navy…Navy Avenger Takes Off For Saipan - Seen over the barrels of 40mm anti-aircraft guns on a U.S. aircraft carrier, this Navy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400162/free-photo-image-bicycle-aircraft-airliner
LST(H)-464 served as hospital ship in several Pacific operations. Launched 12 Nov 1942; commissioned 25 Feb 1943.…LST(H)-464 served as hospital ship in several Pacific operations. Launched 12 Nov 1942; commissioned 25 Feb 1943.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400185/free-photo-image-battleship-boat-cruiser
Billboard Oak Ridge During World War IIBillboard Oak Ridge During World War II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738557/billboard-oak-ridge-during-world-war
LST 357 tows Rhino barge to Normandy. [Boats.] [Scene.] Groom, Dale. 06/05/1944. Original public domain image from FlickrLST 357 tows Rhino barge to Normandy. [Boats.] [Scene.] Groom, Dale. 06/05/1944. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400131/free-photo-image-angler-apparel-battleship
Exercise Given by an Army Therapist to a Soldier Patient, 1940-1945. Original public domain image from FlickrExercise Given by an Army Therapist to a Soldier Patient, 1940-1945. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770542/photo-image-vintage-woman-people
U.S. Army, Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO: Wood working room, Recreational Department. Original public domain image…U.S. Army, Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO: Wood working room, Recreational Department. Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786718/photo-image-wood-person-nurses
Medical personnel pose with a Papua New Guinea military member kneeling in the entrance of a dugout. [Personnel][Foreign…Medical personnel pose with a Papua New Guinea military member kneeling in the entrance of a dugout. [Personnel][Foreign…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400393/free-image-world-war
Mechanical Helper, Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, 1940 - 1945. Original public domain image from FlickrMechanical Helper, Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, 1940 - 1945. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770541/photo-image-woman-people-manFree Image from public domain license
