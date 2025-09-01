Minimalist paper stack with 'Write Down Your Dreams' text editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769330/minimalist-paper-stack-with-write-down-your-dreams-text-editable-designView license Vintage-style diary book promotion with special offer text editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611314/vintage-style-diary-book-promotion-with-special-offer-text-editable-designView license Colorful sticky notes and papers pinned on a corkboard background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22451431/image-paper-aesthetic-collageView license Colorful file folder collection editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406976/colorful-file-folder-collection-editable-designView license Travel-themed collage with 'Create New Memories' in bold text editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22554450/travel-themed-collage-with-create-new-memories-bold-text-editable-designView license Creative calendar collage template editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769172/creative-calendar-collage-template-editable-designView license Travel-themed digital collage template editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22395772/travel-themed-digital-collage-template-editable-designView license Colorful clips on white background with 'Simple Strong Essential' editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406610/png-paper-aestheticView license Vintage-style flyer for Arts & Craft Festival editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769476/vintage-style-flyer-for-arts-craft-festival-editable-designView license Creative stationery collage template editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407969/creative-stationery-collage-template-editable-designView license Scrapbook journals with colorful clips, scissors, and a pencil editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22563151/scrapbook-journals-with-colorful-clips-scissors-and-pencil-editable-designView license Retro music theme with vinyl and cassette, text: New Music Stream editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769481/image-background-transparent-pngView license Versatile stationery collage template editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406483/versatile-stationery-collage-template-editable-designView license Office stationery collage template editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22673922/office-stationery-collage-template-editable-designView license Editable stationery collage template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22409684/editable-stationery-collage-template-designView license Vintage-style creative kit for journaling and scrapbooking editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22771903/vintage-style-creative-kit-for-journaling-and-scrapbooking-editable-designView license Collage of paper textures with 'Paper Collection' text in bold editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406433/collage-paper-textures-with-paper-collection-text-bold-editable-designView license Back to School design with stationery items and bold text editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769597/back-school-design-with-stationery-items-and-bold-text-editable-designView license Collage style with red accents, featuring photos and a red folder editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611928/image-paper-grid-aestheticView license Vintage paper journal collage template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22449327/vintage-paper-journal-collage-template-designView license Modern collage style with 'New Collection' in bold text editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769359/modern-collage-style-with-new-collection-bold-text-editable-designView license Creative collage with vintage elements editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22449361/creative-collage-with-vintage-elements-editable-designView license Vintage stationery collage editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22404681/vintage-stationery-collage-editable-designView license Creative stationery collage template editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22619831/creative-stationery-collage-template-editable-designView license Collage style with 'Share Your Best Shot' in bold red text editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611926/collage-style-with-share-your-best-shot-bold-red-text-editable-designView license Collage style with 'Journal' and 'Start now' text, vintage photos editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769310/png-wallpaper-background-transparentView license Vintage stationery collage with retro items like a cassette and floppy disk editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22546539/image-paper-aesthetic-tapeView license Colorful stationery layout template editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22424612/colorful-stationery-layout-template-editable-designView license Creative layered paper collage editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22446736/creative-layered-paper-collage-editable-designView license Minimalist brown envelop stationery editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22542312/minimalist-brown-envelop-stationery-editable-designView license