This small poster, produced in France in 1918, features a hen sitting atop a pile of eggs beneath the caption, "Let's take care of the poultry," and above the main caption which reads: "I am a fine war hen. I eat little and produce a lot." The aim of the poster was to encourage the French population to conserve food and other scarce goods in order to support the war effort. Unlike many posters, which were produced by professional artists, this work was designed by a 16-year-old student, who signed his or her name as "G. Douanne." The poster was part of a government-supported initiative, developed late in the war, to use children's art in the national propaganda effort. The French Comite national de prevoyance et d'economies organized a poster contest for schoolchildren, and went on to publish many of the best entries.Chickens; Eggs; Food supply; Home economics; War posters; World War, 1914-1918
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons