https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10012294Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"The fly is as deadly as a bomber!!" by Robert Muchley, poster for Poster for Philadelphia Department of Health warning of potential health risks from exposure to flies.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 10012294View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 949 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2493 x 3153 px | 300 dpiFree Download"The fly is as deadly as a bomber!!" by Robert Muchley, poster for Poster for Philadelphia Department of Health warning of potential health risks from exposure to flies.More