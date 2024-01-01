rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10012294
"The fly is as deadly as a bomber!!" by Robert Muchley, poster for Poster for Philadelphia Department of Health warning of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

"The fly is as deadly as a bomber!!" by Robert Muchley, poster for Poster for Philadelphia Department of Health warning of potential health risks from exposure to flies.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
10012294

View License

Editorial use only

"The fly is as deadly as a bomber!!" by Robert Muchley, poster for Poster for Philadelphia Department of Health warning of potential health risks from exposure to flies.

More