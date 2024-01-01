rawpixel
Detail of an angel in the Allegory of the Good and Bad Judge, 15th-century fresco in the old Town Hall and Courthouse building in Reguengos de Monsaraz, Portugal.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

