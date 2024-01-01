rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10043102
Insignia of the U.S. Navy Submarine Base, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (USA), adopted in 1969. Its design symbolizes the base's…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Insignia of the U.S. Navy Submarine Base, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (USA), adopted in 1969. Its design symbolizes the base's mission of support for the submarine force.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
10043102

View License

Insignia of the U.S. Navy Submarine Base, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (USA), adopted in 1969. Its design symbolizes the base's mission of support for the submarine force.

More