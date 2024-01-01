https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10057750Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng pile of books, isolated object, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10057750View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 2859 x 2859 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Png pile of books, isolated object, transparent backgroundMore