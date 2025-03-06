rawpixel
Child's Dress (1935/1942) by Bessie Forman
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079714/dress-c-1938-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Organic linen Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845378/organic-linen-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Dress (1935/1942) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060286/dress-19351942-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Business clothes Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597798/business-clothes-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Child's Dress (1935/1942) by George Robin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069223/childs-dress-19351942-george-robinFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992060/image-paper-cartoon-personView license
Dress (1935/1942) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060233/dress-19351942-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Magazine page poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821340/magazine-page-poster-template-editable-designView license
Jacket (1935/1942) by Gladys Cook
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061026/jacket-19351942-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087159/wedding-dress-c-1940-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Bonnet (1935/1942) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059242/bonnet-19351942-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072345/waistcoat-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Girl's Dress (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060701/girls-dress-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9744046/cotton-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Dress (1935/1942) by Irene Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060281/dress-19351942-irene-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060307/dress-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dress (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060312/dress-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Editable linen shirt mockup, clothing design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12376782/editable-linen-shirt-mockup-clothing-designView license
Wedding Dress (1935/1942) by Irene Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063797/wedding-dress-19351942-irene-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Cotton clothing blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9978244/cotton-clothing-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Doll in Blue Dress (1935/1942) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060166/doll-blue-dress-19351942-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Dress with Cape Collar (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060317/dress-with-cape-collar-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
New summer collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12968934/new-summer-collection-poster-templateView license
Nightgown (1935/1942) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061377/nightgown-19351942-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072350/waistcoat-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072342/waistcoat-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
New year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730196/new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072348/waistcoat-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Cotton clothing social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9978243/cotton-clothing-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079733/dress-c-1938-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license