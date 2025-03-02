rawpixel
Child's Dress (1935/1942) by George Robin
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
Child's Dress (1935/1942) by Bessie Forman
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Dress (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Jacket (1935/1942) by Gladys Cook
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Dress (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Dress with Cape Collar (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Traveling Coat (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Doll in Blue Dress (1935/1942) by Lillian Causey
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Wedding Dress (1935/1942) by Gertrude Lemberg
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
Girl's Dress (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Empire Wedding Dress (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Lady's Evening Coat (1935/1942) by Florence Grant Brown
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Wedding Dress (1935/1942) by Lee Hager
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Dress (1935/1942) by Melita Hofmann
New collection Instagram post template
Dress with Cape Collar (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Wedding Dress (1935/1942) by Irene Lawson
Garage sale poster template, editable text
Dress (1935/1942) by George B Wally
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Visiting Dress (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Wedding Dress (1935/1942) by Gertrude Lemberg
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Dress (1935/1942) by Gladys Cook
