rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lamp (1935/1942) by Gilbert Sackerman
Save
Edit Image
glass jarscharcoal drawingfacepersonartvintagedesignpublic domain
Hands holding empty jar, donation & charity illustration, editable design
Hands holding empty jar, donation & charity illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926121/hands-holding-empty-jar-donation-charity-illustration-editable-designView license
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Gilbert Sackerman
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062954/side-chair-19351942-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Hands holding empty jar, donation & charity illustration, editable design
Hands holding empty jar, donation & charity illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926094/hands-holding-empty-jar-donation-charity-illustration-editable-designView license
Bandbox Cover (1935/1942) by Gilbert Sackerman
Bandbox Cover (1935/1942) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058968/bandbox-cover-19351942-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Compote (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
Compote (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059778/compote-19351942-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Depression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redon
Depression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22101358/image-flower-face-artView license
Lamp (1935/1942) by Janet Riza
Lamp (1935/1942) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069232/lamp-19351942-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lamp (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
Lamp (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069236/lamp-19351942-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Flip Glass (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Dimling
Flip Glass (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Dimling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060602/flip-glass-19351942-elizabeth-dimlingFree Image from public domain license
Charity poster template, editable text and design
Charity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596263/charity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sperm Oil Lamp (1935/1942) by John Dana
Sperm Oil Lamp (1935/1942) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063290/sperm-oil-lamp-19351942-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Silver Covered Sugar Urn (1935/1942) by Simon Weiss
Silver Covered Sugar Urn (1935/1942) by Simon Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063034/silver-covered-sugar-urn-19351942-simon-weissFree Image from public domain license
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView license
Salt Cellar (1935/1942) by John Tarantino
Salt Cellar (1935/1942) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062648/salt-cellar-19351942-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Glass (1935/1942) by Janet Riza
Glass (1935/1942) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060689/glass-19351942-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Toddy Glass (1935/1942) by Janet Riza
Toddy Glass (1935/1942) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063530/toddy-glass-19351942-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Whale Oil Lamp (1935/1942) by Irene Malawicz
Whale Oil Lamp (1935/1942) by Irene Malawicz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063807/whale-oil-lamp-19351942-irene-malawiczFree Image from public domain license
Life quote Facebook story template
Life quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631981/life-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Glass Vase (1935/1942) by Richard Whitaker
Glass Vase (1935/1942) by Richard Whitaker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060727/glass-vase-19351942-richard-whitakerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Blown Glass (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
Blown Glass (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059195/blown-glass-19351942-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chalkware Urn with Fruit and Birds (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Chalkware Urn with Fruit and Birds (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069146/chalkware-urn-with-fruit-and-birds-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Charity blog banner template, editable text
Charity blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596266/charity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Gilbert Sackerman
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062974/side-chair-19351942-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631974/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Tumbler (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
Tumbler (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069877/tumbler-19351942-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953175/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Glass (1935/1942) by John Dana
Glass (1935/1942) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060712/glass-19351942-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596262/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Glass (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Glass (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060704/glass-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup, realistic vintage design
Open book page editable mockup, realistic vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220671/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-designView license
Vase (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
Vase (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069920/vase-19351942-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license