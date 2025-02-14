rawpixel
Lamp Base (1935/1942) by Willoughby Ions
Cooking tutorial poster template, editable text and design
Georgian Desk (1935/1942) by Willoughby Ions
Quick food recipe poster template, editable text and design
Chair (1935/1942) by Willoughby Ions
Dim sum Facebook post template
"Sea Chest", U.S. Navy (1935/1942) by Willoughby Ions
University open house Instagram post template, editable text
Pitcher (1935/1942) by Willoughby Ions
College open day Instagram post template, editable text
Coverlet (1935/1942) by Willoughby Ions
Night market poster template
Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Xmas bazaar poster template
Figurehead (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Fairchild
New Year greeting Facebook post template
Lamp (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Urban billboard fashion mockup
Flour Barrel (1935/1942) by Wilbur M Rice
Bbq party poster template, editable text and design
Camphene Lamp (1935/1942) by Arsen Maralian
Birthday cake & candles, flat graphic set, editable design
Pottery Bottle (c. 1936) by Willoughby Ions
Birthday cake & candles, flat graphic set, editable design
Sugar Bowl (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
Ice cream cafe poster template, editable text and design
Pottery Bottle (c. 1936) by Willoughby Ions
Smart farming Instagram post template, editable text
Kerosene Lantern (1939) by Samuel Faigin
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
Hoop (1935/1942) by Nicholas Acampora
Vegetable variety Facebook post template
Table Lamp (1935/1942) by Ray Price
Agriculture class Instagram post template, editable text
Pewter Pan (1935/1942) by Arsen Maralian
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
Lamp (c. 1936) by Marcus Moran
Bbq party Instagram post template, editable text
Wrought Iron Fence (1935/1942) by Willoughby Ions
Best vegetables poster template
Toy Fire Engine (c. 1942) by Charles Henning
