rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Latch (1935/1942) by Geoffrey Holt
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domaingunpaintingselectronicsphotoantique
End gun violence Instagram post template
End gun violence Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640982/end-gun-violence-instagram-post-templateView license
Hasp (1935/1942) by Geoffrey Holt
Hasp (1935/1942) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060810/hasp-19351942-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Beef jerky label template, editable design
Beef jerky label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493006/beef-jerky-label-template-editable-designView license
Oil Wood Ladle (1935/1942) by Geoffrey Holt
Oil Wood Ladle (1935/1942) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061401/oil-wood-ladle-19351942-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Door Latch (1935/1942) by Franklyn Syres
Door Latch (1935/1942) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060185/door-latch-19351942-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14908198/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView license
Cowboy's Hackamore Bit (1935/1942) by Cecil Smith
Cowboy's Hackamore Bit (1935/1942) by Cecil Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059903/cowboys-hackamore-bit-19351942-cecil-smithFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Clapper (1935/1942) by Geoffrey Holt
Clapper (1935/1942) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059673/clapper-19351942-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
Fluting Iron (1935/1942) by Lon Cronk
Fluting Iron (1935/1942) by Lon Cronk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060613/fluting-iron-19351942-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain license
Business people team brainstorming together remix
Business people team brainstorming together remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14940251/business-people-team-brainstorming-together-remixView license
Wrought Iron Cross (1935/1942) by Geoffrey Holt
Wrought Iron Cross (1935/1942) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063998/wrought-iron-cross-19351942-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Side of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Side of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071043/side-original-confessional-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Portion of Original Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Portion of Original Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068037/portion-original-weather-vane-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925507/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Window Grille (1935/1942) by Geoffrey Holt
Window Grille (1935/1942) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063853/window-grille-19351942-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948006/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gun Holster (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
Gun Holster (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060771/gun-holster-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Branding Iron (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Branding Iron (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069980/branding-iron-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Cowboys and horses blog banner template, editable text
Cowboys and horses blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576416/cowboys-and-horses-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Toy Train (1935/1942) by George File
Toy Train (1935/1942) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069822/toy-train-19351942-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Top (With Winding String) (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Top (With Winding String) (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063569/top-with-winding-string-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party poster, editable design template
Christmas dinner party poster, editable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Shaker Door Latch (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Shaker Door Latch (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062775/shaker-door-latch-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Pistol gun element set, editable design
Pistol gun element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003864/pistol-gun-element-set-editable-designView license
Spur (1935/1942) by Hazel Sheckler
Spur (1935/1942) by Hazel Sheckler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069636/spur-19351942-hazel-shecklerFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Puppet (1935/1942) by George File
Puppet (1935/1942) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062015/puppet-19351942-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Wall Painting (1935/1942) by Geoffrey Holt
Wall Painting (1935/1942) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063662/wall-painting-19351942-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Shoe Shine Foot Rest (1935/1942) by Stanley Mazur
Shoe Shine Foot Rest (1935/1942) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062916/shoe-shine-foot-rest-19351942-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Iron Shutter Latch (c. 1939) by William Paul Childers
Iron Shutter Latch (c. 1939) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083816/iron-shutter-latch-c-1939-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license