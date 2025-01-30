rawpixel
Lantern for Candle (1935/1942) by Henry Granet
Chair (1935/1942) by Henry Granet
Lantern (1935/1942) by Mildred Ford
Lamp (1935/1942) by Henry Meyers
Hand Lantern (1935/1942) by William Schmidt
Candle Holder (1935/1942) by Bernard Westmacott
Collar (1935/1942) by Henry De Wolfe
Rocking Chair (1935/1942) by Anne Colman
Lantern (1935/1942) by E J Gilsleider
Child's Chair (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Rocking Chair (1940) by Harry Eisman and Henry Granet
Rocking Chair (1935/1942) by Edward A Darby
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Gilbert Sackerman
Carver Armchair (1935/1942) by Charles Squires
Chair (1935/1942) by Arthur Johnson
Bookcase (1935/1942) by Henry Meyers
Writing Desk and Table (1935/1942) by Henry Meyers
Silver Candlestick (1935/1942) by Leo Drozdoff
Silver Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Henry Meyers
Hitchcock Chair (1935/1942) by Cushman Parker
Settee (1935/1942) by Ralph Morton
