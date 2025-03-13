rawpixel
Linen (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
artwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsbaglinenphototext
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Wedding Under Bodice (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063812/wedding-under-bodice-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596449/giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Arm Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058876/arm-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Sports club post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633282/sports-club-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Pillow Sham (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067940/pillow-sham-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Elegant linen drawstring bag mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21529880/elegant-linen-drawstring-bag-mockup-customizable-designView license
Watch Chain (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063750/watch-chain-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
German language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView license
Watch Chain (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063746/watch-chain-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693040/beach-holiday-instagram-post-templateView license
Bracelet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069023/bracelet-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Travel agency Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693132/travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView license
Wedding Vest (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063808/wedding-vest-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Tennis classes post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633268/tennis-classes-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Desk (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060087/desk-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681086/giveaway-poster-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Baby's Cradle (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058901/babys-cradle-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681079/giveaway-poster-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Trivet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069859/trivet-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Skip the plastics Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596882/skip-the-plastics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062969/side-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Big sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681501/big-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sewing-table (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069598/sewing-table-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Metropolitan fashion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740468/metropolitan-fashion-poster-templateView license
Table (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063356/table-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
New collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView license
Carpet Bag (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073415/carpet-bag-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Big sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717055/big-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062963/side-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464379/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stone Jar (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069734/stone-jar-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Support us poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12969132/support-poster-templateView license
Table, Patrick Henry (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063375/table-patrick-henry-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Private jet poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597131/private-jet-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Collar (1935/1942) by Russell Madole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059752/collar-19351942-russell-madoleFree Image from public domain license
Transform your home Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921138/transform-your-home-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pillow Sham (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067943/pillow-sham-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Chinese language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView license
Colcha (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059719/colcha-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license