Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsbaglinenphototextLinen (1935/1942) by Edna C RexOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 919 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3137 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseWedding Under Bodice (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063812/wedding-under-bodice-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseGiveaway poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596449/giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArm Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058876/arm-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseSports club post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633282/sports-club-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePillow Sham (c. 1936) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067940/pillow-sham-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseElegant linen drawstring bag mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21529880/elegant-linen-drawstring-bag-mockup-customizable-designView licenseWatch Chain (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063750/watch-chain-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseGerman language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView licenseWatch Chain (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063746/watch-chain-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseBeach holiday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693040/beach-holiday-instagram-post-templateView licenseBracelet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069023/bracelet-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseTravel agency Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693132/travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView licenseWedding Vest (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063808/wedding-vest-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseTennis classes post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633268/tennis-classes-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseDesk (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060087/desk-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseGiveaway poster Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681086/giveaway-poster-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBaby's Cradle (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058901/babys-cradle-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseGiveaway poster Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681079/giveaway-poster-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTrivet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069859/trivet-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseSkip the plastics Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596882/skip-the-plastics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062969/side-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681501/big-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSewing-table (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069598/sewing-table-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseMetropolitan fashion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740468/metropolitan-fashion-poster-templateView licenseTable (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063356/table-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView licenseCarpet Bag (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073415/carpet-bag-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717055/big-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseSide Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062963/side-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464379/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStone Jar (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069734/stone-jar-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseSupport us poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12969132/support-poster-templateView licenseTable, Patrick Henry (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063375/table-patrick-henry-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licensePrivate jet poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597131/private-jet-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCollar (1935/1942) by Russell Madolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059752/collar-19351942-russell-madoleFree Image from public domain licenseTransform your home Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921138/transform-your-home-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePillow Sham (c. 1936) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067943/pillow-sham-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseChinese language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView licenseColcha (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059719/colcha-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license