rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Linen Press (1935/1942) by Dorothea A Farrington
Save
Edit Image
closetartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingslinenphoto
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest (1935/1942) by Nicholas Gorid
Chest (1935/1942) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069178/chest-19351942-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Shaker Cabinet (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Cabinet (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069625/shaker-cabinet-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Highboy (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
Highboy (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060845/highboy-19351942-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection poster template, editable text and design
Vintage furniture collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912791/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shaker Chest with Drawer (1935/1942) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Chest with Drawer (1935/1942) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062755/shaker-chest-with-drawer-19351942-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Détente aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable design
Détente aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20510121/detente-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView license
Shaker Sill Cupboard (1935/1942) by Anne Ger
Shaker Sill Cupboard (1935/1942) by Anne Ger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062817/shaker-sill-cupboard-19351942-anne-gerFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072277/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Table (Knee Hole) (1935/1942) by Filippo Porreca
Table (Knee Hole) (1935/1942) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063380/table-knee-hole-19351942-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Pa. German Chest (1935/1942) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Chest (1935/1942) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061442/pa-german-chest-19351942-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072269/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Secretary Cabinet (1935/1942) by William Kieckhofel
Secretary Cabinet (1935/1942) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069565/secretary-cabinet-19351942-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055768/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Cabinet (1935/1942) by Ferdinand Cartier
Cabinet (1935/1942) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059283/cabinet-19351942-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Cooking Journal blog banner template, editable text
Cooking Journal blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597842/cooking-journal-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Sideboard (1935/1942) by Juanita Lantz
Sideboard (1935/1942) by Juanita Lantz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062938/sideboard-19351942-juanita-lantzFree Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection Instagram story template, editable text
Vintage furniture collection Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912816/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Desk (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillips
Desk (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060070/desk-19351942-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage furniture collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11620257/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trostero (1935/1942) by Eliseo Rodriguez
Trostero (1935/1942) by Eliseo Rodriguez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069873/trostero-19351942-eliseo-rodriguezFree Image from public domain license
Home furniture element, editable design set
Home furniture element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994320/home-furniture-element-editable-design-setView license
Highboy (1935/1942) by Frederick Jackson
Highboy (1935/1942) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060842/highboy-19351942-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Home furniture element, editable design set
Home furniture element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994948/home-furniture-element-editable-design-setView license
Press Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
Press Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081139/press-cupboard-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Home furniture element, editable design set
Home furniture element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994617/home-furniture-element-editable-design-setView license
Writing Desk (1935/1942) by Columbus Simpson
Writing Desk (1935/1942) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063992/writing-desk-19351942-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Home furniture element, editable design set
Home furniture element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994476/home-furniture-element-editable-design-setView license
Shaker Cabinet (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Cabinet (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069622/shaker-cabinet-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Home furniture element, editable design set
Home furniture element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994380/home-furniture-element-editable-design-setView license
Press Cupboard (1936) by Elizabeth Curtis
Press Cupboard (1936) by Elizabeth Curtis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068081/press-cupboard-1936-elizabeth-curtisFree Image from public domain license
Cute kid bedroom furniture element set remix
Cute kid bedroom furniture element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980134/cute-kid-bedroom-furniture-element-set-remixView license
Bureau (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Bureau (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069083/bureau-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Cute kid bedroom furniture element set remix
Cute kid bedroom furniture element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981458/cute-kid-bedroom-furniture-element-set-remixView license
Cellaret (c. 1942) by Donald Harding
Cellaret (c. 1942) by Donald Harding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088540/cellaret-c-1942-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain license
Cute kid bedroom furniture element set remix
Cute kid bedroom furniture element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980078/cute-kid-bedroom-furniture-element-set-remixView license
Bookcase (1935/1942) by Henry Meyers
Bookcase (1935/1942) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059229/bookcase-19351942-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license