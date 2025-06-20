rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Locksmith's Sign (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boyd
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingssignphotographics
Astrology poster template
Astrology poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496864/astrology-poster-templateView license
Wallpaper (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boyd
Wallpaper (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063679/wallpaper-19351942-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Trivet (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boyd
Trivet (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069853/trivet-19351942-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Peace & love Instagram post template
Peace & love Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443911/peace-love-instagram-post-templateView license
Wheelwright's Drill (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boyd
Wheelwright's Drill (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063821/wheelwrights-drill-19351942-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Peace of mind Instagram post template
Peace of mind Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443960/peace-mind-instagram-post-templateView license
Piece of Calico Patchwork (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boyd
Piece of Calico Patchwork (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069411/piece-calico-patchwork-19351942-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Astrology Facebook story template
Astrology Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496865/astrology-facebook-story-templateView license
Lunette and Detail from Altar Church at Sanctuario, Chimayo (1935/1942) by E Boyd
Lunette and Detail from Altar Church at Sanctuario, Chimayo (1935/1942) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069337/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain license
Zodiac element Facebook post template
Zodiac element Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932882/zodiac-element-facebook-post-templateView license
Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boyd
Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066577/iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Candle Sconce with Mirror (1935/1942) by E Boyd
Candle Sconce with Mirror (1935/1942) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059325/candle-sconce-with-mirror-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain license
Sign mockup, wooden stand, editable design
Sign mockup, wooden stand, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7396832/sign-mockup-wooden-stand-editable-designView license
Waist (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
Waist (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082157/waist-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Astrology blog banner template
Astrology blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496866/astrology-blog-banner-templateView license
San Miguel - The Archangel and Satan (1935/1942) by E Boyd
San Miguel - The Archangel and Satan (1935/1942) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062697/san-miguel-the-archangel-and-satan-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower, spiritual elements remix, editable design
Watercolor flower, spiritual elements remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11523251/watercolor-flower-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView license
Iron Gate (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boyd
Iron Gate (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066545/iron-gate-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Native Pine Box (1935/1942) by E Boyd
Native Pine Box (1935/1942) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061356/native-pine-box-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain license
Sign mockup, wooden stand, editable design
Sign mockup, wooden stand, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403585/sign-mockup-wooden-stand-editable-designView license
Retablo - Virgin & Child (1935/1942) by E Boyd
Retablo - Virgin & Child (1935/1942) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062592/retablo-virgin-child-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain license
White canvas sign mockup, editable design
White canvas sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8873882/white-canvas-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
Textile (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Textile (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063450/textile-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Exhibition picture frame mockup, editable design
Exhibition picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14481690/exhibition-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boyd
Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066576/iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Shop's billboard mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Shop's billboard mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070417/shops-billboard-mockup-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woven Striped Linsey Wooley (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Woven Striped Linsey Wooley (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063981/woven-striped-linsey-wooley-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Pisces zodiac quote Facebook post template
Pisces zodiac quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932858/pisces-zodiac-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
Cape (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
Cape (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079074/cape-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Oh Baby
Oh Baby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817719/babyView license
Wall Paper Border (1935/1942) by Burton Ewing
Wall Paper Border (1935/1942) by Burton Ewing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063709/wall-paper-border-19351942-burton-ewingFree Image from public domain license
Oh Baby
Oh Baby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817279/babyView license
Ornamental Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Joseph L Boyd
Ornamental Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086439/ornamental-oil-lamp-c-1940-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Coffee Monday Instagram post template, editable text
Coffee Monday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596721/coffee-monday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Main Reredos in Santa Cruz Church, Santa Fe County (1935/1942) by E Boyd
Main Reredos in Santa Cruz Church, Santa Fe County (1935/1942) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069327/main-reredos-santa-cruz-church-santa-county-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain license
Unlock potential Instagram post template, editable text
Unlock potential Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826495/unlock-potential-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
New Mexico, "Bulto", Polychromed Wooden Figure (1935/1942) by E Boyd
New Mexico, "Bulto", Polychromed Wooden Figure (1935/1942) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061380/new-mexico-bulto-polychromed-wooden-figure-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain license