Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingssignphotographicsLocksmith's Sign (1935/1942) by Joseph L BoydOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 961 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3279 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAstrology poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496864/astrology-poster-templateView licenseWallpaper (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063679/wallpaper-19351942-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseTrivet (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069853/trivet-19351942-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licensePeace & love Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443911/peace-love-instagram-post-templateView licenseWheelwright's Drill (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063821/wheelwrights-drill-19351942-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licensePeace of mind Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443960/peace-mind-instagram-post-templateView licensePiece of Calico Patchwork (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069411/piece-calico-patchwork-19351942-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496865/astrology-facebook-story-templateView licenseLunette and Detail from Altar Church at Sanctuario, Chimayo (1935/1942) by E Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069337/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseZodiac element Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932882/zodiac-element-facebook-post-templateView licenseIron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066577/iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseCandle Sconce with Mirror (1935/1942) by E Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059325/candle-sconce-with-mirror-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain licenseSign mockup, wooden stand, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7396832/sign-mockup-wooden-stand-editable-designView licenseWaist (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082157/waist-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496866/astrology-blog-banner-templateView licenseSan Miguel - The Archangel and Satan (1935/1942) by E Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062697/san-miguel-the-archangel-and-satan-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower, spiritual elements remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11523251/watercolor-flower-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView licenseIron Gate (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066545/iron-gate-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseNative Pine Box (1935/1942) by E Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061356/native-pine-box-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain licenseSign mockup, wooden stand, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403585/sign-mockup-wooden-stand-editable-designView licenseRetablo - Virgin & Child (1935/1942) by E Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062592/retablo-virgin-child-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWhite canvas sign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8873882/white-canvas-sign-mockup-editable-designView licenseTextile (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063450/textile-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseExhibition picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14481690/exhibition-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseIron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066576/iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseShop's billboard mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070417/shops-billboard-mockup-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoven Striped Linsey Wooley (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063981/woven-striped-linsey-wooley-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licensePisces zodiac quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932858/pisces-zodiac-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseCape (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079074/cape-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseOh Babyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817719/babyView licenseWall Paper Border (1935/1942) by Burton Ewinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063709/wall-paper-border-19351942-burton-ewingFree Image from public domain licenseOh Babyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817279/babyView licenseOrnamental Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086439/ornamental-oil-lamp-c-1940-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee Monday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596721/coffee-monday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMain Reredos in Santa Cruz Church, Santa Fe County (1935/1942) by E Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069327/main-reredos-santa-cruz-church-santa-county-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain licenseUnlock potential Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826495/unlock-potential-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNew Mexico, "Bulto", Polychromed Wooden Figure (1935/1942) by E Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061380/new-mexico-bulto-polychromed-wooden-figure-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain license