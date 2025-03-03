rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Log Marker (1935/1942) by Samuel Faigin
Save
Edit Image
animalsportsartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsaxeinsect
Colorful caterpillar, editable paper craft collage
Colorful caterpillar, editable paper craft collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511599/colorful-caterpillar-editable-paper-craft-collageView license
Post Axe (1935/1942) by William H Edwards
Post Axe (1935/1942) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061954/post-axe-19351942-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Glass Pen (1935/1942) by Amos C Brinton
Glass Pen (1935/1942) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060726/glass-pen-19351942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879630/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Whirligig (1935/1942) by Yolande Delasser
Whirligig (1935/1942) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063836/whirligig-19351942-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893353/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Rabbet Plane (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
Rabbet Plane (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081230/rabbet-plane-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893379/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Hand Tool (1935/1942) by Thomas Holloway
Hand Tool (1935/1942) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060809/hand-tool-19351942-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349580/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Tongs and Shovel (1935/1942) by Hans Korsch
Tongs and Shovel (1935/1942) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063565/tongs-and-shovel-19351942-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor png element, editable remix design
Horse watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10801765/horse-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Hoe (1935/1942) by George File
Hoe (1935/1942) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060886/hoe-19351942-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203930/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Table Lamp (1935/1942) by Samuel Faigin
Table Lamp (1935/1942) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063371/table-lamp-19351942-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802264/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Chopping Knife (1935/1942) by Hester Duany
Chopping Knife (1935/1942) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059556/chopping-knife-19351942-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802064/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Balancing Man (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Balancing Man (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061430/pa-german-balancing-man-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879669/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Groove Plane (c. 1937) by Samuel Faigin
Groove Plane (c. 1937) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075087/groove-plane-c-1937-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872924/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059643/cigar-store-indian-19351942-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10873284/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Log Marker (1939) by Frank Volem
Log Marker (1939) by Frank Volem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083949/log-marker-1939-frank-volemFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893425/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Meat Chopper (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
Pa. German Meat Chopper (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061488/pa-german-meat-chopper-19351942-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872826/watercolor-butterflies-flower-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Door Handle (1935/1942) by Richard Barnett
Door Handle (1935/1942) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060168/door-handle-19351942-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Judo for everyone Instagram post template, editable text
Judo for everyone Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596782/judo-for-everyone-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candlestick (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Candlestick (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059348/candlestick-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879722/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (1935/1942) by Hans Korsch
Andiron (one of pair) (1935/1942) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058796/andiron-one-pair-19351942-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Karate class Instagram post template, editable text
Karate class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596448/karate-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ceiling Hook (1935/1942) by Henrietta S Hukill
Ceiling Hook (1935/1942) by Henrietta S Hukill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059488/ceiling-hook-19351942-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain license
Park run poster template
Park run poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486987/park-run-poster-templateView license
Bishop Hill: Dowel Cutter (1935/1942) by H Langden Brown
Bishop Hill: Dowel Cutter (1935/1942) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059147/bishop-hill-dowel-cutter-19351942-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Floral ginger cat, washi tape collage element
Floral ginger cat, washi tape collage element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548245/floral-ginger-cat-washi-tape-collage-elementView license
Andiron (1935/1942) by Jack Staloff
Andiron (1935/1942) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058791/andiron-19351942-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license