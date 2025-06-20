rawpixel
Log Cabin Quilt (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Shaker Bed (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Learn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Shaker Door Latch (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Christmas dinner party poster, editable design template
Shaker Bed (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Festive holidays market, editable template
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Coverlet: Gentleman's Fancy (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Coverlet: Gentleman's Fancy (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Patchwork or Pieced Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Elbert S Mowery
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
Shaker Comb for Grass Seed (c. 1941) by Elbert S Mowery
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elbert S Mowery
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Log Cabin Quilt Square (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Log Cabin Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Ralph N Morgan
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Log Cabin Quilt (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angus
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Printed Cotton (Quilt) (1935/1942) by John Tubrant
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
Pillow Top Insert (1935/1942) by Henry Murphy
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Applique & Patchwork Coverlet (1935/1942) by George Loughridge
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Daniel Fletcher
