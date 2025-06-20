rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Log Cabin Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourshirtpublic domainclothingpaintingsphotocc0
Follow your heart Instagram post template
Follow your heart Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680398/follow-your-heart-instagram-post-templateView license
Quilt (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Quilt (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062044/quilt-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Log Cabin Quilt Square (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Log Cabin Quilt Square (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069311/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Weather alerts poster template, editable text and design
Weather alerts poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597203/weather-alerts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Log Cabin Quilt (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angus
Log Cabin Quilt (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069310/log-cabin-quilt-19351942-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
New collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23286689/image-art-coming-soon-wassily-kandinskyView license
Quilts - Pieced (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Quilts - Pieced (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062094/quilts-pieced-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Anger management Instagram post template, editable text
Anger management Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597300/anger-management-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Log Cabin Quilt (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Log Cabin Quilt (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069319/log-cabin-quilt-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Good day blog banner template
Good day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13071973/good-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Waistcoat (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Waistcoat (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063634/waistcoat-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23365765/image-art-watercolour-shirtView license
Coverlet (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Coverlet (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059861/coverlet-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's t-shirt mockup fashion design
Editable women's t-shirt mockup fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12341918/editable-womens-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView license
Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058848/applique-quilt-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Boost your mood poster template, editable text and design
Boost your mood poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597207/boost-your-mood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Quilt Blocks - Applique Star (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Quilt Blocks - Applique Star (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062079/quilt-blocks-applique-star-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teddy bear character design element set
Editable watercolor teddy bear character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259767/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView license
Centennial Quilt (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Centennial Quilt (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059492/centennial-quilt-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Cattle farming Facebook post template
Cattle farming Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932892/cattle-farming-facebook-post-templateView license
Doll (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Doll (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060124/doll-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Farming vlog Facebook post template
Farming vlog Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932128/farming-vlog-facebook-post-templateView license
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059604/cigar-store-indian-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Boost your career Instagram post template, editable text
Boost your career Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597745/boost-your-career-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Figurehead from Schooner "Haroldine" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Figurehead from Schooner "Haroldine" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060528/figurehead-from-schooner-haroldine-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Caps (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Caps (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059419/caps-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Feel the love Facebook story template
Feel the love Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569098/feel-the-love-facebook-story-templateView license
Shaker Woman's Costume (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Shaker Woman's Costume (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062851/shaker-womans-costume-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Figurehead: Julius Caesar (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Figurehead: Julius Caesar (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060510/figurehead-julius-caesar-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Women's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Women's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616910/imageView license
Rag Doll (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Rag Doll (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062084/rag-doll-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Canvas frame mockup, editable design
Canvas frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14072399/canvas-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Billethead Soldier (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Billethead Soldier (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059131/billethead-soldier-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Feel the love, Instagram post template, editable design
Feel the love, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001788/feel-the-love-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Indian Woman (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Indian Woman (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060975/indian-woman-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party poster, editable design template
Christmas dinner party poster, editable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Headdress (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Headdress (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060824/headdress-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license