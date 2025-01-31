rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Man's Apron (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourmanspublic domainclothingpaintingsapronphoto
Editable people character design element set
Editable people character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382399/editable-people-character-design-element-setView license
The Navigator (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
The Navigator (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061353/the-navigator-19351942-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Editable apron mockup with man
Editable apron mockup with man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15355756/editable-apron-mockup-with-manView license
Woven Covering for Chair Back (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Woven Covering for Chair Back (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063967/woven-covering-for-chair-back-19351942-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669901/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Knitted Rug (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Knitted Rug (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061125/knitted-rug-19351942-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Striped apron mockup, customizable design
Striped apron mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22887743/striped-apron-mockup-customizable-designView license
Shaker Kerchief (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Shaker Kerchief (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062773/shaker-kerchief-19351942-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Men's shirt & apron mockup, editable design
Men's shirt & apron mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14852033/mens-shirt-apron-mockup-editable-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065951/figurehead-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant staff t-shirt mockup, editable product design
Restaurant staff t-shirt mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791515/restaurant-staff-t-shirt-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Figurehead: "The Highlander" (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Figurehead: "The Highlander" (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074757/figurehead-the-highlander-c-1937-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Apron mockup, editable design
Apron mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10100542/apron-mockup-editable-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065939/figurehead-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Apron mockup, editable barber uniform design
Apron mockup, editable barber uniform design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042919/apron-mockup-editable-barber-uniform-designView license
Tradesman's Sign: Chinese Man (c. 1939) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Tradesman's Sign: Chinese Man (c. 1939) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084981/tradesmans-sign-chinese-man-c-1939-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Apron mockup, editable barber uniform design
Apron mockup, editable barber uniform design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042917/apron-mockup-editable-barber-uniform-designView license
Carved Wood Figure - "Flying Mercury" (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Carved Wood Figure - "Flying Mercury" (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064661/carved-wood-figure-flying-mercury-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597201/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Child's Sled (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Child's Sled (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073727/childs-sled-c-1937-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597202/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Man's Coat (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Shaker Man's Coat (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070846/shaker-mans-coat-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Blue t-shirt apron mockup, customizable design
Blue t-shirt apron mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356377/blue-t-shirt-apron-mockup-customizable-designView license
Figurehead "Marie" (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Figurehead "Marie" (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074774/figurehead-marie-c-1937-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Shop local Instagram post template
Shop local Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138565/shop-local-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Woman's Cloak (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Shaker Woman's Cloak (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070919/shaker-womans-cloak-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Cooking apron editable mockup, realistic design
Cooking apron editable mockup, realistic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470450/cooking-apron-editable-mockup-realistic-designView license
Figurehad: "Solomon Piper" (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Figurehad: "Solomon Piper" (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065931/figurehad-solomon-piper-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Online grocery Instagram post template
Online grocery Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138578/online-grocery-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Dress Material (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Shaker Dress Material (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070833/shaker-dress-material-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Apron (1935/1942) by Mae Szilvasy
Apron (1935/1942) by Mae Szilvasy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058849/apron-19351942-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Fish Woodcarving (probably 1938) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Fish Woodcarving (probably 1938) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079937/fish-woodcarving-probably-1938-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Aprons editable mockup, apparel
Aprons editable mockup, apparel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12870325/aprons-editable-mockup-apparelView license
Figurehead (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer-Larsen. Original from The National Gallery of Art.
Figurehead (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer-Larsen. Original from The National Gallery of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614853/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Petticoat (1935/1942) by Gertrude Lemberg
Petticoat (1935/1942) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061670/petticoat-19351942-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Albert Ryder
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Albert Ryder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059602/cigar-store-indian-19351942-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain license