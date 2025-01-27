rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mahogany Stand with Two Drawers (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsdeskphoto
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bureau (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Bureau (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069083/bureau-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chair (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Chair (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059532/chair-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Desk (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillips
Desk (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060065/desk-19351942-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Sideboard (1935/1942) by Harry Eisman
Sideboard (1935/1942) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062921/sideboard-19351942-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Stone Jug (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Stone Jug (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069719/stone-jug-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061034/jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Sideboard (1935/1942) by William H Edwards
Sideboard (1935/1942) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062931/sideboard-19351942-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Writing Desk (1935/1942) by Columbus Simpson
Writing Desk (1935/1942) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063992/writing-desk-19351942-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital painting
Beautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045076/beautiful-garden-landscape-background-tea-table-digital-paintingView license
Stoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Stoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069723/stoneware-cream-pitcher-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chest (1935/1942) by Rolland Livingstone
Chest (1935/1942) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069167/chest-19351942-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Learn to draw blog banner template
Learn to draw blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView license
Lamp (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Lamp (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061178/lamp-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shaker Sewing Table (1935/1942) by Irving I Smith
Shaker Sewing Table (1935/1942) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062819/shaker-sewing-table-19351942-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shaker Sewing Table (1935/1942) by John Davis
Shaker Sewing Table (1935/1942) by John Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062821/shaker-sewing-table-19351942-john-davisFree Image from public domain license
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Sugar Chest (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Sugar Chest (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062833/shaker-sugar-chest-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Grow flower Facebook post template
Grow flower Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395602/grow-flower-facebook-post-templateView license
Sheraton Mahogany Sewing Table (1935/1942) by Ferdinand Cartier
Sheraton Mahogany Sewing Table (1935/1942) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062889/sheraton-mahogany-sewing-table-19351942-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Stone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Stone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069722/stone-fruit-jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Stone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Stone Fruit Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069713/stone-fruit-jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Living room decor blog banner template
Living room decor blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492118/living-room-decor-blog-banner-templateView license
Georgian Desk (1935/1942) by Willoughby Ions
Georgian Desk (1935/1942) by Willoughby Ions
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060668/georgian-desk-19351942-willoughby-ionsFree Image from public domain license
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Table (Dining?) (1935/1942) by Edward D Williams
Table (Dining?) (1935/1942) by Edward D Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063378/table-dining-19351942-edward-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Interior design consultant blog banner template, editable text
Interior design consultant blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968906/interior-design-consultant-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Covered Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Pa. German Covered Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061461/pa-german-covered-jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license