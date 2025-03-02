rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Man's Beaded Taffeta Necktie (1935/1942) by Verna Tallman
Save
Edit Image
antique scarfpaperartwatercolourmanspublic domainclothingpaintings
Esports team branding mockup, customizable design
Esports team branding mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23588434/esports-team-branding-mockup-customizable-designView license
Puppet with Opera Glass (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Puppet with Opera Glass (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076604/puppet-with-opera-glass-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Elegant scarf fashion mockup, customizable design
Elegant scarf fashion mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24125934/elegant-scarf-fashion-mockup-customizable-designView license
Minstrel Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Minstrel Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075862/minstrel-puppet-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Winter magic Instagram post template, editable text
Winter magic Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499786/winter-magic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bridal Wreath (1935/1942) by Verna Tallman
Bridal Wreath (1935/1942) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069038/bridal-wreath-19351942-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Celebrate love Instagram post template, editable text
Celebrate love Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530455/celebrate-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075005/girls-dress-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Coffee break Instagram post template, editable text
Coffee break Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21798724/coffee-break-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stock Tie (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupelli
Stock Tie (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069711/stock-tie-19351942-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Welcome February poster template
Welcome February poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496615/welcome-february-poster-templateView license
Carved Wooden Indian (1935/1942) by Verna Tallman
Carved Wooden Indian (1935/1942) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059478/carved-wooden-indian-19351942-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Welcome February Instagram post template
Welcome February Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272822/welcome-february-instagram-post-templateView license
"Negro Bride" Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
"Negro Bride" Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072797/negro-bride-puppet-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Welcome February Facebook story template
Welcome February Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496631/welcome-february-facebook-story-templateView license
Man's Work Shirt (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Man's Work Shirt (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075783/mans-work-shirt-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Circus show fantasy remix, editable design
Circus show fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663196/circus-show-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Marionette (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
Marionette (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080573/marionette-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Hello December Facebook story template
Hello December Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788173/hello-december-facebook-story-templateView license
Knitted Doll with Flag (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Knitted Doll with Flag (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075613/knitted-doll-with-flag-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Singles party valentines poster template, editable text and design
Singles party valentines poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597709/singles-party-valentines-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Rag Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Rag Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076705/rag-doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Welcome February blog banner template
Welcome February blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496641/welcome-february-blog-banner-templateView license
Toy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
Toy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082047/toy-bank-darktown-battery-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Fresh seafood poster template
Fresh seafood poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039059/fresh-seafood-poster-templateView license
Pioneer Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Pioneer Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076411/pioneer-doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Hello winter wish Instagram post template, editable text
Hello winter wish Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499791/hello-winter-wish-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074368/doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Winter sale Instagram post template, editable text
Winter sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530480/winter-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pelerine (1935/1942) by Virginia Berge
Pelerine (1935/1942) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061611/pelerine-19351942-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Stop the oppression poster template and design
Stop the oppression poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727143/stop-the-oppression-poster-template-and-designView license
Puppet - "Clown on a Tear" (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Puppet - "Clown on a Tear" (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076585/puppet-clown-tear-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Customer review poster template, editable text and design
Customer review poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586217/customer-review-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cravat and Box (1935/1942) by William Spiecker
Cravat and Box (1935/1942) by William Spiecker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059895/cravat-and-box-19351942-william-spieckerFree Image from public domain license
Fish market poster template
Fish market poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039047/fish-market-poster-templateView license
Spur (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
Spur (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081741/spur-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Meet the team Instagram post template
Meet the team Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828206/meet-the-team-instagram-post-templateView license
Knitted Doll "Duke" (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Knitted Doll "Duke" (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075611/knitted-doll-duke-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Cinco de Mayo Instagram post template
Cinco de Mayo Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13282438/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-templateView license
"Poke" Bonnet (c. 1935/1942) by Irene Lawson
"Poke" Bonnet (c. 1935/1942) by Irene Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058737/poke-bonnet-c-19351942-irene-lawsonFree Image from public domain license