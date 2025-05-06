rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pickle Jar (1935/1942) by Syrena Swanson
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbaglampphotopickle
Pickles recipes poster template
Pickles recipes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063977/pickles-recipes-poster-templateView license
Ecclesiastical Vestment (c. 1937) by Syrena Swanson
Ecclesiastical Vestment (c. 1937) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074639/ecclesiastical-vestment-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
Pickles recipes Instagram post template, editable text
Pickles recipes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12523409/pickles-recipes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Flower Pot (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
Flower Pot (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060599/flower-pot-19351942-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Secret ingredients cookbook poster template
Secret ingredients cookbook poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063996/secret-ingredients-cookbook-poster-templateView license
Stoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Stoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069723/stoneware-cream-pitcher-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Supermarket Instagram post template, editable text
Supermarket Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950600/supermarket-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stoneware Crock (1935/1942) by Mary Fitzgerald
Stoneware Crock (1935/1942) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069720/stoneware-crock-19351942-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Jar (1935/1942) by Charlotte Sperber
Jar (1935/1942) by Charlotte Sperber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061035/jar-19351942-charlotte-sperberFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce png illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce png illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947672/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-png-illustration-editable-designView license
Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Jar (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061034/jar-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941442/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Bandbox (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Bandbox (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058955/bandbox-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947673/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Silver Bowl (1935/1942) by Nicholas Zupa
Silver Bowl (1935/1942) by Nicholas Zupa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062999/silver-bowl-19351942-nicholas-zupaFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953469/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Crock (1935/1942) by I Domskoy Kallman
Crock (1935/1942) by I Domskoy Kallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059931/crock-19351942-domskoy-kallmanFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947674/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Silver Bowl (1935/1942) by Vincent Murphy
Silver Bowl (1935/1942) by Vincent Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062996/silver-bowl-19351942-vincent-murphyFree Image from public domain license
We're open Instagram post template, editable text
We're open Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950599/were-open-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jug for Pancake Batter (1935/1942) by Jessica Price
Jug for Pancake Batter (1935/1942) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061091/jug-for-pancake-batter-19351942-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license
Artisan grocer Instagram post template, editable text
Artisan grocer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950657/artisan-grocer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toleware Slop Pail (1935/1942) by John H Tercuzzi
Toleware Slop Pail (1935/1942) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063557/toleware-slop-pail-19351942-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Toast Instagram post template, editable text
Toast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950455/toast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Earthen Churn (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Earthen Churn (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060373/earthen-churn-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Travel Cheaper poster template, editable text and design
Travel Cheaper poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461443/travel-cheaper-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sugar Bowl (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
Sugar Bowl (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069777/sugar-bowl-19351942-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Meowy Christmas Instagram post template
Meowy Christmas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722631/meowy-christmas-instagram-post-templateView license
Purse (c. 1937) by Syrena Swanson
Purse (c. 1937) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076606/purse-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
Editable rabbit wearing blue pajamas character watercolor design element set
Editable rabbit wearing blue pajamas character watercolor design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699225/editable-rabbit-wearing-blue-pajamas-character-watercolor-design-element-setView license
Lamp (1935/1942) by Joseph Leboit
Lamp (1935/1942) by Joseph Leboit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061163/lamp-19351942-joseph-leboitFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, grocery food collage element set, editable design
Canned food, grocery food collage element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12003712/canned-food-grocery-food-collage-element-set-editable-designView license
Pewter Sugar Bowl (1935/1942) by Charles Cullen
Pewter Sugar Bowl (1935/1942) by Charles Cullen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069373/pewter-sugar-bowl-19351942-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain license
Travel the world poster template, editable text and design
Travel the world poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461465/travel-the-world-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bag (1935/1942) by Samuel O Klein
Bag (1935/1942) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058922/bag-19351942-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, grocery food collage element set, editable design
Canned food, grocery food collage element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994895/canned-food-grocery-food-collage-element-set-editable-designView license
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Bernard Westmacott
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Bernard Westmacott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071434/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1936-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain license
Crane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Crane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542131/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Stew pot (1935/1942) by Joseph Sudek
Stew pot (1935/1942) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069700/stew-pot-19351942-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license