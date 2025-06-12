rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pewter Teapot (1935/1942) by Karl Joubert
Save
Edit Image
pencil drawinganimalbirdartvintagedesignpublic domainillustration
Spa & resort vintage logo template, editable design
Spa & resort vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774599/spa-resort-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Silver Coffee Pot (1935/1942) by Vincent Carano
Silver Coffee Pot (1935/1942) by Vincent Carano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063012/silver-coffee-pot-19351942-vincent-caranoFree Image from public domain license
Spa & resort vintage logo template, editable design
Spa & resort vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575499/spa-resort-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Pewter Sugar Bowl (1935/1942) by Samuel O Klein
Pewter Sugar Bowl (1935/1942) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069375/pewter-sugar-bowl-19351942-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pewter Flagon (1935/1942) by Eugene Barrell
Pewter Flagon (1935/1942) by Eugene Barrell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061701/pewter-flagon-19351942-eugene-barrellFree Image from public domain license
Vintage nature blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Vintage nature blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23242610/image-texture-flower-animalView license
Pewter Teapot (1935/1942) by Frank Nelson
Pewter Teapot (1935/1942) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069389/pewter-teapot-19351942-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Organic eggs label template, editable design
Organic eggs label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489070/organic-eggs-label-template-editable-designView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (1935/1942) by Mildred Ford
Toleware Coffee Pot (1935/1942) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063551/toleware-coffee-pot-19351942-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Traces of nature poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Traces of nature poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23260237/image-texture-butterfly-cartoonView license
Pewter Teapot (1935/1942) by Frank Nelson
Pewter Teapot (1935/1942) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069390/pewter-teapot-19351942-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Local bar logo template, editable business branding design
Local bar logo template, editable business branding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14717893/local-bar-logo-template-editable-business-branding-designView license
Pewter Pitcher (c. 1936) by Charles Cullen
Pewter Pitcher (c. 1936) by Charles Cullen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067723/pewter-pitcher-c-1936-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain license
Happy thanksgiving editable poster template
Happy thanksgiving editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615500/happy-thanksgiving-editable-poster-templateView license
Silver Coffee Pot (1935/1942) by Vincent Carano
Silver Coffee Pot (1935/1942) by Vincent Carano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063014/silver-coffee-pot-19351942-vincent-caranoFree Image from public domain license
Living earth blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Living earth blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23238699/image-pencil-drawing-cartoon-paperView license
Silver Bowl (1935/1942) by Vincent Murphy
Silver Bowl (1935/1942) by Vincent Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062996/silver-bowl-19351942-vincent-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Local bar logo template, editable business branding design
Local bar logo template, editable business branding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999245/local-bar-logo-template-editable-business-branding-designView license
Pewter Teapot (1935/1942) by Samuel O Klein
Pewter Teapot (1935/1942) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069395/pewter-teapot-19351942-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Organic eggs label template, editable design
Organic eggs label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488406/organic-eggs-label-template-editable-designView license
Pewter Teapot (c. 1936) by Janet Riza
Pewter Teapot (c. 1936) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067819/pewter-teapot-c-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Library open poster template, editable text & design
Library open poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11584289/library-open-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Water Jug (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
Water Jug (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063764/water-jug-19351942-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Aviary Instagram post template
Aviary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549479/aviary-instagram-post-templateView license
Teapot (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Teapot (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063424/teapot-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Habitat conservation Instagram post template
Habitat conservation Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854014/habitat-conservation-instagram-post-templateView license
Pewter Teapot (1935/1942) by Charles Cullen
Pewter Teapot (1935/1942) by Charles Cullen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069388/pewter-teapot-19351942-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345961/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Pewter Teapot (1935/1942) by Charles Cullen
Pewter Teapot (1935/1942) by Charles Cullen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069376/pewter-teapot-19351942-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain license
Bloom Facebook post template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Bloom Facebook post template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119308/image-texture-pencil-drawing-flowerView license
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076370/pewter-teapot-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving recipe poster template, editable text and design
Thanksgiving recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12011600/thanksgiving-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pewter Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Burton Ewing
Pewter Coffee Pot (c. 1936) by Burton Ewing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067633/pewter-coffee-pot-c-1936-burton-ewingFree Image from public domain license
Drawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Drawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView license
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076369/pewter-teapot-c-1937-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain license
Sauvignon blanc label template
Sauvignon blanc label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854032/sauvignon-blanc-label-templateView license
Silver Teapot (1935/1942) by Clayton Braun
Silver Teapot (1935/1942) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063175/silver-teapot-19351942-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Polar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage art
Polar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346813/polar-bear-and-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView license
Silver Teapot (1935/1942) by Aaron Fastovsky
Silver Teapot (1935/1942) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063204/silver-teapot-19351942-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license