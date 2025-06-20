Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0Pewter Teapot (1935/1942) by Samuel O KleinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 946 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3229 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTeapot (1935/1942) by Samuel O Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063442/teapot-19351942-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market, editable templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licensePewter Sugar Bowl (1935/1942) by Samuel O Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069375/pewter-sugar-bowl-19351942-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party poster, editable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseBandbox (1935/1942) by Samuel O Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058952/bandbox-19351942-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLamp Base (1939) by Samuel O Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083910/lamp-base-1939-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePewter Teapot (1935/1942) by Charles Cullenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069388/pewter-teapot-19351942-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSilver Teapot (1935/1942) by Clayton Braunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063175/silver-teapot-19351942-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilver Teapot (1935/1942) by E J Gilsleiderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063179/silver-teapot-19351942-gilsleiderFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCopper Kettle (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083168/copper-kettle-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWater Jug (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063764/water-jug-19351942-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (1935/1942) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063549/toleware-coffee-pot-19351942-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBag (1935/1942) by Samuel O Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058922/bag-19351942-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSilver Bowl (1935/1942) by Vincent Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062996/silver-bowl-19351942-vincent-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (1935/1942) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063551/toleware-coffee-pot-19351942-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Samuel O Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070221/pitcher-c-1936-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseTeapot (1935/1942) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063419/teapot-19351942-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licensePewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Harry Goodmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076369/pewter-teapot-c-1937-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePewter Teapot (1935/1942) by Charles Cullenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069376/pewter-teapot-19351942-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licensePewter Teapot (1935/1942) by Frank Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069390/pewter-teapot-19351942-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licenseToleware Teapot (1935/1942) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063550/toleware-teapot-19351942-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081653/silver-teapot-c-1938-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license