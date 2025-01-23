rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pillow Slip or Case (1935/1942) by Carl Buergerniss
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsbaghat
New collection Instagram post template
New collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718142/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Handbag (1935/1942) by Carl Buergerniss
Handbag (1935/1942) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060777/handbag-19351942-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Designer brands poster template, editable text and design
Designer brands poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498796/designer-brands-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
English Embroidery (1935/1942) by Carl Buergerniss
English Embroidery (1935/1942) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060450/english-embroidery-19351942-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Travel Cheaper poster template, editable text and design
Travel Cheaper poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461443/travel-cheaper-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wristlet (1935/1942) by Frank J Mace
Wristlet (1935/1942) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063991/wristlet-19351942-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Metropolitan fashion poster template
Metropolitan fashion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740468/metropolitan-fashion-poster-templateView license
Handbag (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Handbag (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085994/handbag-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Designer brands Instagram story template
Designer brands Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731910/designer-brands-instagram-story-templateView license
Handkerchief (1935/1942) by Charlotte Winter
Handkerchief (1935/1942) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060794/handkerchief-19351942-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Designer brands Instagram post template
Designer brands Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731908/designer-brands-instagram-post-templateView license
Spoon Holder (1935/1942) by Carl Buergerniss
Spoon Holder (1935/1942) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063302/spoon-holder-19351942-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Travel the world poster template, editable text and design
Travel the world poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461465/travel-the-world-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Collar (1935/1942) by Russell Madole
Collar (1935/1942) by Russell Madole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059752/collar-19351942-russell-madoleFree Image from public domain license
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498650/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Flask (1935/1942) by Carl Buergerniss
Flask (1935/1942) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060568/flask-19351942-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Designer brands blog banner template
Designer brands blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731909/designer-brands-blog-banner-templateView license
Bonnet (1935/1942) by Orville A Carroll
Bonnet (1935/1942) by Orville A Carroll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059240/bonnet-19351942-orville-carrollFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Quaker Doll (1935/1942) by Jacob Gielens
Quaker Doll (1935/1942) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062025/quaker-doll-19351942-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Opera Hood (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupelli
Opera Hood (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061417/opera-hood-19351942-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Infant's Cap (1935/1942) by Grace Halpin
Infant's Cap (1935/1942) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060985/infants-cap-19351942-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Flash sale Instagram post template
Flash sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718143/flash-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Figure (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
Figure (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060460/figure-19351942-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Beadwork on Purse (Tech. demonstration) (1935/1942) by Harriette Gale
Beadwork on Purse (Tech. demonstration) (1935/1942) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059050/beadwork-purse-tech-demonstration-19351942-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Knitted Rug (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Knitted Rug (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061125/knitted-rug-19351942-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601182/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bag (1935/1942) by Vincent Murphy
Bag (1935/1942) by Vincent Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058917/bag-19351942-vincent-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Travel the world social story template, editable Instagram design
Travel the world social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580999/travel-the-world-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Shaker Bedspread (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabot
Shaker Bedspread (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069607/shaker-bedspread-19351942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Travel the world post template, editable social media design
Travel the world post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581001/travel-the-world-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Shaker Tow or Garden Sheet (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutal
Shaker Tow or Garden Sheet (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062831/shaker-tow-garden-sheet-19351942-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992060/image-paper-cartoon-personView license
Vest (1935/1942) by Louis Maldarelli
Vest (1935/1942) by Louis Maldarelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063626/vest-19351942-louis-maldarelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cravat and Box (1935/1942) by William Spiecker
Cravat and Box (1935/1942) by William Spiecker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059895/cravat-and-box-19351942-william-spieckerFree Image from public domain license