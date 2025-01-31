rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pie Plate (1935/1942) by Jules Lefevere
Save
Edit Image
artpublic domainplatepaintingsknifepiephotocan
Thanksgiving traditional food set, editable design element
Thanksgiving traditional food set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15078448/thanksgiving-traditional-food-set-editable-design-elementView license
Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067914/pie-plate-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving traditional food set, editable design element
Thanksgiving traditional food set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15078766/thanksgiving-traditional-food-set-editable-design-elementView license
Hand Tool (1935/1942) by Thomas Holloway
Hand Tool (1935/1942) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060809/hand-tool-19351942-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving traditional food set, editable design element
Thanksgiving traditional food set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15078822/thanksgiving-traditional-food-set-editable-design-elementView license
Toleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielens
Toleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082020/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license
Realistic stapler editable mockup element, office stationery
Realistic stapler editable mockup element, office stationery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12004367/realistic-stapler-editable-mockup-element-office-stationeryView license
Candle Snuffer (1935/1942) by Florence Stevenson
Candle Snuffer (1935/1942) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059322/candle-snuffer-19351942-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Whirligig (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Whirligig (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063834/whirligig-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Salem Dolls (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
Salem Dolls (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062636/salem-dolls-19351942-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Whirligig (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Whirligig (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063835/whirligig-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076132/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Boudoir Set (1935/1942) by Hugh Clarke
Boudoir Set (1935/1942) by Hugh Clarke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068956/boudoir-set-19351942-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517759/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Shaker Door Latch (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Shaker Door Latch (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062775/shaker-door-latch-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521806/dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Revolutionary Soldier (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Revolutionary Soldier (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062593/revolutionary-soldier-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517783/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by American 20th Century
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076130/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1937-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Dinner blog banner template, editable text
Dinner blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521803/dinner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Bed (1935/1942) by Lon Cronk
Shaker Bed (1935/1942) by Lon Cronk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069616/shaker-bed-19351942-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain license
Dinner Instagram story template, editable text
Dinner Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521820/dinner-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Conestoga Wagon Jack (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper
Conestoga Wagon Jack (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059777/conestoga-wagon-jack-19351942-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Avocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable design
Avocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978348/avocado-toast-breakfast-background-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Shutter Stay (1935/1942) by Floyd R Sharp
Shutter Stay (1935/1942) by Floyd R Sharp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062915/shutter-stay-19351942-floyd-sharpFree Image from public domain license
Avocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable design
Avocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985620/avocado-toast-breakfast-background-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Dachshund (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
Dachshund (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059960/dachshund-19351942-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Lobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable design
Lobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928160/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Shaker Tape Loom (1935/1942) by Irving I Smith
Shaker Tape Loom (1935/1942) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062835/shaker-tape-loom-19351942-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Lobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable design
Lobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928224/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Ship's Carving (1935/1942) by Frances Matsubara
Ship's Carving (1935/1942) by Frances Matsubara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062884/ships-carving-19351942-frances-matsubaraFree Image from public domain license
Porcelain plate mockup, editable design
Porcelain plate mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10348803/porcelain-plate-mockup-editable-designView license
Lamp (1935/1942) by Carl Weiss
Lamp (1935/1942) by Carl Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069240/lamp-19351942-carl-weissFree Image from public domain license
Plastic surgery Instagram post template
Plastic surgery Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688633/plastic-surgery-instagram-post-templateView license
Wooden Stirrup (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Wooden Stirrup (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063952/wooden-stirrup-19351942-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license