Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domainplatepaintingsknifepiephotocanPie Plate (1935/1942) by Jules LefevereOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 916 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3125 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarThanksgiving traditional food set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15078448/thanksgiving-traditional-food-set-editable-design-elementView licensePie Plate (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067914/pie-plate-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving traditional food set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15078766/thanksgiving-traditional-food-set-editable-design-elementView licenseHand Tool (1935/1942) by Thomas Hollowayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060809/hand-tool-19351942-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving traditional food set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15078822/thanksgiving-traditional-food-set-editable-design-elementView licenseToleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082020/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic stapler editable mockup element, office stationeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12004367/realistic-stapler-editable-mockup-element-office-stationeryView licenseCandle Snuffer (1935/1942) by Florence Stevensonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059322/candle-snuffer-19351942-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseWhirligig (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063834/whirligig-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseSalem Dolls (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062636/salem-dolls-19351942-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseWhirligig (1935/1942) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063835/whirligig-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Jessica Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076132/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseBoudoir Set (1935/1942) by Hugh Clarkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068956/boudoir-set-19351942-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517759/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseShaker Door Latch (1935/1942) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062775/shaker-door-latch-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseDinner poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521806/dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRevolutionary Soldier (1935/1942) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062593/revolutionary-soldier-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517783/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076130/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1937-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseDinner blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521803/dinner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Bed (1935/1942) by Lon Cronkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069616/shaker-bed-19351942-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain licenseDinner Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521820/dinner-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseConestoga Wagon Jack (1935/1942) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059777/conestoga-wagon-jack-19351942-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978348/avocado-toast-breakfast-background-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseShutter Stay (1935/1942) by Floyd R Sharphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062915/shutter-stay-19351942-floyd-sharpFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985620/avocado-toast-breakfast-background-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseDachshund (1935/1942) by Frank Budashhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059960/dachshund-19351942-frank-budashFree Image from public domain licenseLobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928160/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseShaker Tape Loom (1935/1942) by Irving I Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062835/shaker-tape-loom-19351942-irving-smithFree Image from public domain licenseLobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928224/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseShip's Carving (1935/1942) by Frances Matsubarahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062884/ships-carving-19351942-frances-matsubaraFree Image from public domain licensePorcelain plate mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10348803/porcelain-plate-mockup-editable-designView licenseLamp (1935/1942) by Carl Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069240/lamp-19351942-carl-weissFree Image from public domain licensePlastic surgery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688633/plastic-surgery-instagram-post-templateView licenseWooden Stirrup (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063952/wooden-stirrup-19351942-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license