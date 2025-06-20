Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0Pitcher (1935/1942) by Genevieve SherlockOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 979 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3343 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePitcher (1935/1942) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069458/pitcher-19351942-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market, editable templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licensePitcher (1935/1942) by Willoughby Ionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069436/pitcher-19351942-willoughby-ionsFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party poster, editable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePitcher (1935/1942) by Vincent Burzyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069447/pitcher-19351942-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePitcher (1935/1942) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069434/pitcher-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePewter Pitcher (1935/1942) by John Osterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061731/pewter-pitcher-19351942-john-osterFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePewter Pitcher (1935/1942) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061722/pewter-pitcher-19351942-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMajolica Pitcher (1935/1942) by Della Buttonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069333/majolica-pitcher-19351942-della-buttonFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePitcher (1935/1942) by S Brodskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069455/pitcher-19351942-brodskyFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059916/cream-pitcher-19351942-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCopper Pitcher (1935/1942) by N H Yeckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059790/copper-pitcher-19351942-yeckleyFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHitchcock Chair (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060868/hitchcock-chair-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseChair (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059531/chair-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licensePitcher (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069459/pitcher-19351942-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseHitchcock Chair (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060860/hitchcock-chair-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licensePitcher (1935/1942) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069431/pitcher-19351942-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseSide Chair (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062966/side-chair-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePitcher (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069462/pitcher-19351942-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseHitchcock Chair (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060857/hitchcock-chair-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licensePitcher (1935/1942) by Hedwig Emanuelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069433/pitcher-19351942-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSmall Pitcher (1935/1942) by William Schmidthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063253/small-pitcher-19351942-william-schmidtFree Image from public domain license