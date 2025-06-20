Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0Pitcher (1935/1942) by Anna AloisiOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 942 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3214 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePitcher (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069451/pitcher-19351942-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market, editable templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseFlower Pot (1935/1942) by Anna 