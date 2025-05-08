Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagestill life drawing public domainvintage pitcherpublic domainvintage illustration public domainjugpersonartvintagePitcher (1935/1942) by S BrodskyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 898 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3065 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage coffee pot, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885298/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (1935/1942) by S Brodskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069455/pitcher-19351942-brodskyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885259/vintage-coffee-pot-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMug (1935/1942) by S Brodskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061340/mug-19351942-brodskyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847570/vintage-coffee-pot-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseLarge Pitcher (1935–1942) by S. Brodsky. Original from The National Gallery of Art. 