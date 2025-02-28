rawpixel
Scent Bottle (1935/1942) by Paul Ward
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotovasebottlejar
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Mug (1935/1942) by Gertrude Lemberg
Pottery masterclass poster template
Knife and Spoon Box (1935/1942) by Isidore Sovensky
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Jug (1935/1942) by Henry Meyers
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Candlestick (c. 1942) by Selma Sandler
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Jar (1935/1942) by Clinton Myers
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Scent Bottle (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Glass Vase (1935/1942) by Richard Whitaker
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Glass (1935/1942) by Janet Riza
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Cider or Water Jug (1935/1942) by Yolande Delasser
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Glass Bottle (1935/1942) by A Zaidenberg
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
Lamp (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
Science experiment png, ripped paper remix, editable design
Scent Bottle (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Crock (1935/1942) by I Domskoy Kallman
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
Chalkware Urn with Fruit and Birds (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
Ink Bottle (1935/1942) by Jack Williamson
Editable Victorian glassware design set, remixed by rawpixel
Crock (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Victorian glassware, editable vintage drinking container design set, remixed by rawpixel
Liquor Flask (1935/1942) by Charles Caseau
Science experiment, ripped paper remix, editable design
Melon Shaped Jar (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Science experiment, ripped paper remix, editable design
Sugar Bowl (1935/1942) by John Fisk
Fresh flowers Instagram post template, editable text
Small Vase (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
