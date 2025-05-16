Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesausages public domainpersonartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingssausagephotoSausage Stuffer (1935/1942) by Samuel FinemanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 943 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3219 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarScience expo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640276/science-expo-instagram-post-templateView licenseApple Peeler (1935/1942) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058810/apple-peeler-19351942-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseInternational astronomy day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640236/international-astronomy-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBathroom (1935/1942) by Perkins Harnlyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059036/bathroom-19351942-perkins-harnlyFree Image from public domain licenseHot dogs poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569665/hot-dogs-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079056/candlestick-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license3D pizza baker, Italian food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394208/pizza-baker-italian-food-editable-remixView licenseSpur (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069637/spur-19351942-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseTreat yourself poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274957/treat-yourself-poster-templateView licenseCandlestick (1935/1942) by Milton Bevierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059333/candlestick-19351942-milton-bevierFree Image from public domain licenseNow serving brunch Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138526/now-serving-brunch-instagram-post-templateView licenseAndiron (1935/1942) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058776/andiron-19351942-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseHot dogs blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569662/hot-dogs-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSilver Sauce Boat (1935/1942) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063112/silver-sauce-boat-19351942-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseTreat yourself Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589991/treat-yourself-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCradle (1935/1942) by Gerald Bernhardthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059901/cradle-19351942-gerald-bernhardtFree Image from public domain licenseHot dog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589986/hot-dog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSilver Bowl (1935/1942) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062997/silver-bowl-19351942-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseHot dogs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569663/hot-dogs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVase (1935/1942) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069921/vase-19351942-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseHot dogs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482103/hot-dogs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLamp (1935/1942) by Irving D Geninhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069233/lamp-19351942-irving-geninFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543466/restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCast Iron Dog (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079122/cast-iron-dog-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade sausages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940652/homemade-sausages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHobby Horse Toy (1935/1942) by Raoul Du Boishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060890/hobby-horse-toy-19351942-raoul-boisFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan sausages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950729/artisan-sausages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSilver Teapot (1935/1942) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063168/silver-teapot-19351942-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Cooking Pot (1935/1942) by Columbus Simpsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061006/iron-cooking-pot-19351942-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain licenseGrilled sausages and smoked bacon, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9560304/grilled-sausages-and-smoked-bacon-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseCandlestick (1935/1942) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059342/candlestick-19351942-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseGrilled sausages and smoked bacon, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9560286/grilled-sausages-and-smoked-bacon-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseSilver Salt Cellar (1935/1942) by Hans Westendorffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063109/silver-salt-cellar-19351942-hans-westendorffFree Image from public domain licenseHot dog poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274923/hot-dog-poster-templateView licenseBrass Andirons (c. 1938) by Robert Clarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078742/brass-andirons-c-1938-robert-clarkFree Image from public domain licenseToast, English breakfast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543475/toast-english-breakfast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePewter Teapot (1935/1942) by Samuel O Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069395/pewter-teapot-19351942-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain licenseGrilled sausages png sticker, smoked bacon, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533857/png-aesthetic-paint-remix-baconView licenseToleware Teapot (1935/1942) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063550/toleware-teapot-19351942-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license