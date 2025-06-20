rawpixel
Sconce (1935/1942) by Jack Staloff
Private pilot Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575912/private-pilot-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Andiron (1935/1942) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058791/andiron-19351942-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Metal Toy: Trick Pony Bell Ringer (1935/1942) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061222/metal-toy-trick-pony-bell-ringer-19351942-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Flight map Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575757/flight-map-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fireplace Equipment (1935/1942) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060558/fireplace-equipment-19351942-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party poster, editable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Trivet (1935/1942) by James O Mara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069881/trivet-19351942-james-maraFree Image from public domain license
Seafood menu poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968675/seafood-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pin (1935/1942) by John Garay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069408/pin-19351942-john-garayFree Image from public domain license
Seafood menu poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968900/seafood-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Go-Cart and Doll (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060740/go-cart-and-doll-19351942-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Seafood menu poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964696/seafood-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Doll Carriage (1935/1942) by Walter W Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060170/doll-carriage-19351942-walter-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Humanity poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21410656/humanity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Carving: Boar's Head (1935/1942) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059468/carving-boars-head-19351942-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Trivet (1935/1942) by Holger Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069866/trivet-19351942-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Smart farming poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564768/smart-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Inkwell (1935/1942) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060982/inkwell-19351942-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Motor show poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507790/motor-show-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Horse and Rider (1935/1942) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060926/horse-and-rider-19351942-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Candle Sconce with Mirror (1935/1942) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059325/candle-sconce-with-mirror-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain license
Motor show Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507770/motor-show-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Pin (1935/1942) by Vincent Burzy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069424/pin-19351942-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain license
Antique cars Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11572832/antique-cars-instagram-post-templateView license
Calash (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059279/calash-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Logistics Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466474/logistics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Stand (1935/1942) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061485/pa-german-flat-iron-stand-19351942-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market, editable template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Toy Train (1935/1942) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069823/toy-train-19351942-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538115/play-time-instagram-post-templateView license
Bandbox (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058951/bandbox-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Motor show blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507774/motor-show-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Candle Sconce (c. 1940) by Julius Bellamy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085476/candle-sconce-c-1940-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain license
Flight tickets poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687160/flight-tickets-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Candlestick Sconce (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059383/candlestick-sconce-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Spinning Wheel (1935/1942) by Lorenz Rothkranz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063298/spinning-wheel-19351942-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license