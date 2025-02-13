rawpixel
Scarf (1935/1942) by G A Spangenberg
Editable shawl scarf mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView license
Stock Tie (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069711/stock-tie-19351942-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable tapestry mockup, blanket design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788257/editable-tapestry-mockup-blanket-designView license
Printed Quilted Patches (1935/1942) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061986/printed-quilted-patches-19351942-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Blanket mockup, minimal interior, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8153159/blanket-mockup-minimal-interior-editable-designView license
Candlewick Coverlet (Woven) (1935/1942) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059382/candlewick-coverlet-woven-19351942-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Fabric mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816380/fabric-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Wristlet (1935/1942) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063991/wristlet-19351942-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Black botanical cloth mockup, William Morris' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7146092/imageView license
Lace Cravat (1935/1942) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061127/lace-cravat-19351942-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Editable flatlay silk scarf mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15281380/editable-flatlay-silk-scarf-mockup-designView license
Bag (1935/1942) by Vincent Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058917/bag-19351942-vincent-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Cloth mockup, corduroy fabric texture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7550525/cloth-mockup-corduroy-fabric-texture-designView license
Indian Maiden Bitters Bottle (1935/1942) by G A Spangenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060969/indian-maiden-bitters-bottle-19351942-spangenbergFree Image from public domain license
Hanging scarf editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12117418/hanging-scarf-editable-mockupView license
Patchwork and Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mary Berner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061565/patchwork-and-applique-quilt-19351942-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain license
Silky scarf editable mockup, accessory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465302/silky-scarf-editable-mockup-accessoryView license
Painted Chest (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061531/painted-chest-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Organic linen Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845378/organic-linen-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Collar (1935/1942) by Russell Madole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059752/collar-19351942-russell-madoleFree Image from public domain license
Silk scarf editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12801280/silk-scarf-editable-mockupView license
Plaid Homespun Coverlet (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069475/plaid-homespun-coverlet-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Elegant brown scarf mockup element, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22114499/elegant-brown-scarf-mockup-element-customizable-designView license
Whiskey Flask (1935/1942) by G A Spangenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063833/whiskey-flask-19351942-spangenbergFree Image from public domain license
Beach towel editable mockup, red geometric pattern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12120941/beach-towel-editable-mockup-red-geometric-patternView license
Bag (1935/1942) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058922/bag-19351942-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Blue white silk scarf png mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14089239/blue-white-silk-scarf-png-mockup-editable-designView license
Bag (c. 1936) by William High
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064177/bag-c-1936-william-highFree Image from public domain license
Silk scarf mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14365621/silk-scarf-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Homespun Bedspread (1935/1942) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060894/homespun-bedspread-19351942-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Floral silk scarf mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14089307/floral-silk-scarf-mockup-editable-designView license
Bonnet (1935/1942) by Orville A Carroll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059240/bonnet-19351942-orville-carrollFree Image from public domain license
Cute flamingo background, blue drawing design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694868/cute-flamingo-background-blue-drawing-designView license
Cow Bell (1935/1942) by Dorothy Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059877/cow-bell-19351942-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Hand-drawn flamingos sticker, customizable wildlife element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461350/hand-drawn-flamingos-sticker-customizable-wildlife-element-remixView license
Vest (1935/1942) by Louis Maldarelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063626/vest-19351942-louis-maldarelliFree Image from public domain license
Clothing label mockup, handmade cloth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399746/clothing-label-mockup-handmade-clothView license
Quaker Doll (1935/1942) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062025/quaker-doll-19351942-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license
Clothing label mockup, handmade cloth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390235/clothing-label-mockup-handmade-clothView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089244/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license