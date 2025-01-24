Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedbenchphotoSettee (1935/1942) by Ralph MortonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 923 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3150 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLove Seat (c. 1942) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088623/love-seat-c-1942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photo frame Japandi interior mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView licenseSettee (1935/1942) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069583/settee-19351942-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cushion cover mockup, bedding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView licenseQueen Anne Chair (c. 1942) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088665/queen-anne-chair-c-1942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSettee (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069578/settee-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom interior mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView licenseTrivet (1935/1942) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069840/trivet-19351942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseRocking Chair (1935/1942) by Anne Colmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062604/rocking-chair-19351942-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSheraton Painted Three-Back Settee (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062885/sheraton-painted-three-back-settee-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseSewing Settee (1935/1942) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069593/sewing-settee-19351942-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseClothing donation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSettee (c. 1942) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088680/settee-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDining Room Chair (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083305/dining-room-chair-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseNatural joy quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453271/natural-joy-quote-poster-templateView licenseSecretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084525/secretary-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465398/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBed (1935/1942) by Richard Reimerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059067/bed-19351942-richard-reimerFree Image from public domain licenseSenior care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528410/senior-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIron Bank (1935/1942) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061007/iron-bank-19351942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseMattress ad Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView licenseDay Bed (1935/1942) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059992/day-bed-19351942-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseCradle (1935/1942) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059897/cradle-19351942-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597303/baby-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToleware Bread Tray (1935/1942) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063531/toleware-bread-tray-19351942-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license3D minimal living room, interior editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397295/minimal-living-room-interior-editable-remixView licenseBench (1935/1942) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059130/bench-19351942-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseTravel agency Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747157/travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView licenseSide Chair (1935/1942) by Carl Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062968/side-chair-19351942-carl-weissFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView licenseFlatiron (1935/1942) by Gwendolyn Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060594/flatiron-19351942-gwendolyn-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621521/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseRocking Chair (1935/1942) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062614/rocking-chair-19351942-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license