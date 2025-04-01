rawpixel
Settee and Folding Bed (1935/1942) by Kurt Melzer
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedphotoantique
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Spindle Settee Chest (1935/1942) by Roberta Elvis
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Sleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Antique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Bench (1935/1942) by Dana Bartlett
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Brooch and Earring (1935/1942) by Kurt Melzer
Antique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Highboy (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Toy Bank (1935/1942) by Kurt Melzer
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Bureau (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Sewing Settee (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
Antique home decor iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Bishop Hill: Table (1936) by Kurt Melzer
Antique home decor iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Bed (1935/1942) by Richard Reimer
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Accounting Desk (1936) by Kurt Melzer
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Cradle (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
Baby's Cradle (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Mattress ad Facebook post template
Bed (1935/1942) by Juanita Lantz
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Shaker Bed (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
Mirror (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Cabinet (c. 1940) by Kurt Melzer and Stanley Mazur
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Trundle Bed (1935/1942) by Mattie P Goodman
Hotel deals Facebook post template
Pa. German Cradle with Doll & Coverlet (1935/1942) by John Fisk
