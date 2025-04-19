rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Settee (1935/1942) by Frank Wenger
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbenchpark benchphoto
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sofa (1935/1942) by Frank Wenger
Sofa (1935/1942) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063265/sofa-19351942-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park Instagram post template, editable text
Picnic in the park Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465398/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Settee (1935/1942) by Ralph Morton
Settee (1935/1942) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069580/settee-19351942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Natural joy quote poster template
Natural joy quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453271/natural-joy-quote-poster-templateView license
Settee (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Settee (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069578/settee-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Settee (c. 1942) by Amos C Brinton
Settee (c. 1942) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088680/settee-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license
Doctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Doctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528279/doctor-sitting-with-patient-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Table (1935/1942) by Frank Wenger
Table (1935/1942) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063354/table-19351942-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Doctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Doctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528288/doctor-sitting-with-patient-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Sheraton Painted Three-Back Settee (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Sheraton Painted Three-Back Settee (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062885/sheraton-painted-three-back-settee-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Spring fragrance blog banner template
Spring fragrance blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453049/spring-fragrance-blog-banner-templateView license
Sewing Settee (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
Sewing Settee (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069593/sewing-settee-19351942-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Green & clean Instagram post template, editable text
Green & clean Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590918/green-clean-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sofa (c. 1936) by Frank Wenger
Sofa (c. 1936) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071698/sofa-c-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Stool (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Stool (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077482/stool-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Senior care Instagram post template, editable text
Senior care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528410/senior-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Side Chair (1936) by Frank Wenger
Side Chair (1936) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071013/side-chair-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Permission to rest poster template
Permission to rest poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453282/permission-rest-poster-templateView license
Desk (1936) by Frank Wenger
Desk (1936) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065441/desk-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop blog banner template
Flower shop blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453079/flower-shop-blog-banner-templateView license
Desk (1936) by Frank Wenger
Desk (1936) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065462/desk-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Instagram post template, editable text
Music playlist Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590920/music-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Settee (1940) by Harry Eisman
Settee (1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086689/settee-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
5K Run Instagram post template, editable text
5K Run Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597429/run-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Settee (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnson
Settee (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070750/settee-c-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred park backdrop
Editable blurred park backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12162694/editable-blurred-park-backdropView license
Toy Horse (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
Toy Horse (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069786/toy-horse-19351942-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template
Japan festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517116/japan-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Chair (1935/1942) by Arthur Johnson
Chair (1935/1942) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059542/chair-19351942-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable photo frame Japandi interior mockup
Editable photo frame Japandi interior mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView license
Dining Table (1935/1942) by William H Edwards
Dining Table (1935/1942) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060099/dining-table-19351942-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Slow living poster template, editable text and design
Slow living poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12667603/slow-living-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Stool (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Stool (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077480/stool-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Slow living Instagram post template, editable text
Slow living Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643172/slow-living-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mahogany Sofa (1935/1942) by Edward A Darby
Mahogany Sofa (1935/1942) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069339/mahogany-sofa-19351942-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Autumn editable poster template, original portrait painting of Lydia Cassatt (1880) by Mary Cassatt
Autumn editable poster template, original portrait painting of Lydia Cassatt (1880) by Mary Cassatt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22039757/image-leaves-art-vintageView license
Toy Sledge and Oxen (1935/1942) by William Kerby
Toy Sledge and Oxen (1935/1942) by William Kerby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069809/toy-sledge-and-oxen-19351942-william-kerbyFree Image from public domain license