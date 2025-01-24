Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedbenchSewing Settee (1935/1942) by Vera Van VorisOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 937 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3198 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621521/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseMission Bench (1935/1942) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061289/mission-bench-19351942-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChair (c. 1937) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073553/chair-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChinese Altar Tray (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083078/chinese-altar-tray-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView licenseShaker Bed (1935/1942) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069611/shaker-bed-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal bedroom home decor mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670405/minimal-bedroom-home-decor-mockup-editable-designView licenseBench (1935/1942) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059130/bench-19351942-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license3D minimal living room, interior editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397295/minimal-living-room-interior-editable-remixView licenseMarionette (1935/1942) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061201/marionette-19351942-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWash-stand (1935/1942) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063739/wash-stand-19351942-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain licenseTravel agency Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747157/travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView licenseSettee (1935/1942) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069583/settee-19351942-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseStaycations Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663016/staycations-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSettee (1935/1942) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069580/settee-19351942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseBed & breakfast Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13495779/bed-breakfast-instagram-post-templateView licenseFigure (1935/1942) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060460/figure-19351942-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseHotel deals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985436/hotel-deals-facebook-post-templateView licenseMission Bench (c. 1938) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080616/mission-bench-c-1938-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseWooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979759/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseWooden Plow (c. 1938) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082367/wooden-plow-c-1938-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseWooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979745/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseSettee and Folding Bed (1935/1942) by Kurt Melzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069582/settee-and-folding-bed-19351942-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981264/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseWooden Stirrup (1935/1942) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063955/wooden-stirrup-19351942-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979102/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseSofa (1935/1942) by Carl Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063263/sofa-19351942-carl-weissFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979230/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseShaker Bed (1935/1942) by Lon Cronkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069616/shaker-bed-19351942-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979050/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseBarber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082609/barber-pole-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981207/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseSpindle Settee Chest (1935/1942) by Roberta Elvishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063297/spindle-settee-chest-19351942-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979098/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseHand-carved Cabinet (c. 1937) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075102/hand-carved-cabinet-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979054/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseDesk (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060070/desk-19351942-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license