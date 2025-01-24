rawpixel
Sewing Settee (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Mission Bench (1935/1942) by Edward Jewett
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chair (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chinese Altar Tray (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Shaker Bed (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Minimal bedroom home decor mockup, editable design
Bench (1935/1942) by Dana Bartlett
3D minimal living room, interior editable remix
Marionette (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
Wash-stand (1935/1942) by Edward A Darby
Travel agency Instagram post template
Settee (1935/1942) by Frank Wenger
Staycations Instagram post template, editable text
Settee (1935/1942) by Ralph Morton
Bed & breakfast Instagram post template
Figure (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
Hotel deals Facebook post template
Mission Bench (c. 1938) by Vera Van Voris
Wooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden Plow (c. 1938) by Vera Van Voris
Wooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remix
Settee and Folding Bed (1935/1942) by Kurt Melzer
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden Stirrup (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Sofa (1935/1942) by Carl Weiss
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Shaker Bed (1935/1942) by Lon Cronk
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Spindle Settee Chest (1935/1942) by Roberta Elvis
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Hand-carved Cabinet (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Wooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remix
Desk (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillips
