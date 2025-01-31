Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsbedphotoSewing Table (1935/1942) by Ferdinand CartierOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 889 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3036 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBedroom interior mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView licenseSheraton Mahogany Sewing Table (1935/1942) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062889/sheraton-mahogany-sewing-table-19351942-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseBlissful home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseCabinet (1935/1942) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059283/cabinet-19351942-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseHotel deals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985749/hotel-deals-facebook-post-templateView licenseMixing Table (1940) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086380/mixing-table-1940-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCard Table (1935/1942) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059414/card-table-19351942-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSofa (1942) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088682/sofa-1942-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom decor Instagram post template, editable mid century modern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610017/bedroom-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView licenseSideboard (1935/1942) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062921/sideboard-19351942-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic bedroom interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12816110/aesthetic-bedroom-interior-remixView licenseSideboard (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062932/sideboard-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseHotel packages Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986488/hotel-packages-facebook-post-templateView licenseTable (Knee Hole) (1935/1942) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063380/table-knee-hole-19351942-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom editable mockup, jungle themed interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779641/bedroom-editable-mockup-jungle-themed-interiorView licenseDesk (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060070/desk-19351942-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseHome furniture element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14995688/home-furniture-element-editable-design-setView licenseCabinet-top Desk Secretary (1937) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073283/cabinet-top-desk-secretary-1937-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778326/van-goghs-bedroom-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseConsole Table (c. 1953) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088825/console-table-c-1953-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom furniture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467768/bedroom-furniture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLowboy (1940) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086286/lowboy-1940-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986068/living-room-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseDesk (1940) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085610/desk-1940-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseCabinet Top Desk (1941) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087426/cabinet-top-desk-1941-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480757/photo-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorView licenseDesign from China Closet (1935/1942) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060031/design-from-china-closet-19351942-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom minimal interior decoration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972801/bedroom-minimal-interior-decoration-remixView licenseBeaded Handbag (1935/1942) by Ferdinand Badinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059032/beaded-handbag-19351942-ferdinand-badinFree Image from public domain licenseModern bedroom editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682245/modern-bedroom-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseArmchair (1935/1942) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058884/armchair-19351942-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic interior Instagram story template, framed Starry Night, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7622323/png-aesthetic-dining-table-art-remixView licenseSewing Bird (1935/1942) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069597/sewing-bird-19351942-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cushion cover mockup, bedding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083016/chest-drawers-c-1939-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic interior Instagram post template, framed Starry Night, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606857/png-aesthetic-dining-table-art-remixView licenseShaker Bed (1935/1942) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069611/shaker-bed-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license