Sewing-table (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
woodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsdesk
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Table, Patrick Henry (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063375/table-patrick-henry-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Desk (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060087/desk-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Table (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063356/table-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bracelet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069023/bracelet-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Classroom chalkboard mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748188/classroom-chalkboard-mockup-editable-designView license
Baby's Cradle (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058901/babys-cradle-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Lady's Companion (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075635/ladys-companion-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Desk (c. 1940) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085613/desk-c-1940-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Desk (1935/1942) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060071/desk-19351942-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979654/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062963/side-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979560/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Arm Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058876/arm-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979507/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Desk (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060065/desk-19351942-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979600/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Rectangular Serving Table (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062539/rectangular-serving-table-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981448/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Trivet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069859/trivet-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979513/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Sideboard (1935/1942) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062921/sideboard-19351942-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981438/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Desk Box (1935/1942) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060086/desk-box-19351942-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979614/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Sheraton Sideboard (c. 1942) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088679/sheraton-sideboard-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979565/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077116/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062969/side-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Decorated Box (1935/1942) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059990/decorated-box-19351942-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Wash Stand with Drawers (1935/1942) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062850/shaker-wash-stand-with-drawers-19351942-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license