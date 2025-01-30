rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Bedspread (1935/1942) by George Constantine
Save
Edit Image
plaidtartan public domaintextureartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingslinen
Fabric sample editable mockup element
Fabric sample editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7568613/fabric-sample-editable-mockup-elementView license
Textile (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Textile (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063450/textile-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Homemade bread recipe Instagram post template
Homemade bread recipe Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536614/homemade-bread-recipe-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Linen (1935/1942) by George Constantine
Shaker Linen (1935/1942) by George Constantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062774/shaker-linen-19351942-george-constantineFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote mobile wallpaper template, editable cute design
Inspirational quote mobile wallpaper template, editable cute design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18587449/inspirational-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-cute-designView license
Bedspread (1935/1942) by Millia Davenport
Bedspread (1935/1942) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059088/bedspread-19351942-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Fairy bread Instagram post template
Fairy bread Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536616/fairy-bread-instagram-post-templateView license
Bedspread (1935/1942) by Henry Granet
Bedspread (1935/1942) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059085/bedspread-19351942-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Cozy bed linen mockup, customizable design
Cozy bed linen mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22115707/cozy-bed-linen-mockup-customizable-designView license
Plaid Homespun Coverlet (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Plaid Homespun Coverlet (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069475/plaid-homespun-coverlet-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Easter party invitation poster template, editable text and design
Easter party invitation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907618/easter-party-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shaker Bedspread (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabot
Shaker Bedspread (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069607/shaker-bedspread-19351942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Easter party invitation blog banner template, editable text
Easter party invitation blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907617/easter-party-invitation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Woven Striped Linsey Wooley (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Woven Striped Linsey Wooley (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063981/woven-striped-linsey-wooley-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Every day is a second chance quote Instagram post templates, editable hand drawn design
Every day is a second chance quote Instagram post templates, editable hand drawn design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18410697/image-star-texture-flowerView license
Shaker Rug (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Rug (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062792/shaker-rug-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Sandwich illustration, digital art editable design
Sandwich illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236536/sandwich-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Shaker Rug (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Rug (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062804/shaker-rug-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Easter party invitation Instagram story template, editable text
Easter party invitation Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907620/easter-party-invitation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Coverlet (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
Shaker Coverlet (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062757/shaker-coverlet-19351942-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Easter giveaway Instagram post template, editable text
Easter giveaway Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11650301/easter-giveaway-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Tow or Garden Sheet (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutal
Shaker Tow or Garden Sheet (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062831/shaker-tow-garden-sheet-19351942-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Easter party invitation Instagram post template, editable text
Easter party invitation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11649778/easter-party-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spanish Colonial Bedspread (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
Spanish Colonial Bedspread (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063283/spanish-colonial-bedspread-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
The most wonderful time Facebook post template, editable text and design
The most wonderful time Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24347258/the-most-wonderful-time-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Eagle and Stars Bedspread (1935/1942) by Marian Curtis Foster
Eagle and Stars Bedspread (1935/1942) by Marian Curtis Foster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060357/eagle-and-stars-bedspread-19351942-marian-curtis-fosterFree Image from public domain license
History podcast instagram post template
History podcast instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454911/history-podcast-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Woolen Rug (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Woolen Rug (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062868/shaker-woolen-rug-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Easter poster template
Easter poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408030/easter-poster-templateView license
Bedspread (1935/1942) by Phyllis Dorr
Bedspread (1935/1942) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059090/bedspread-19351942-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Easter crafts poster template
Easter crafts poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408039/easter-crafts-poster-templateView license
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075703/linsey-woolsey-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram story template, editable text
Play time Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381135/play-time-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Vincent P Rosel
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061571/patchwork-quilt-19351942-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Children activity Instagram story template, editable text
Children activity Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381145/children-activity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Wedding Under Bodice (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Wedding Under Bodice (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063812/wedding-under-bodice-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote mobile wallpaper template, editable quirky design
Inspirational quote mobile wallpaper template, editable quirky design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20744571/inspirational-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-quirky-designView license
Linen (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Linen (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069281/linen-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Good morning sunshine mobile wallpaper template, editable cute design
Good morning sunshine mobile wallpaper template, editable cute design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18587445/good-morning-sunshine-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-cute-designView license
Textile (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Textile (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063457/textile-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license