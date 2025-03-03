rawpixel
Shaker Bed (1935/1942) by Lon Cronk
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Shaker Refectory Table (c. 1939) by Lon Cronk
Shaker Refectory Table (c. 1939) by Lon Cronk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084552/shaker-refectory-table-c-1939-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Shaker Dining Table (c. 1941) by Lon Cronk
Shaker Dining Table (c. 1941) by Lon Cronk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088080/shaker-dining-table-c-1941-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Whirligig (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Whirligig (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063835/whirligig-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Conestoga Wagon Jack (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper
Conestoga Wagon Jack (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059777/conestoga-wagon-jack-19351942-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Dachshund (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
Dachshund (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059960/dachshund-19351942-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Lunch Instagram story template, Facebook story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599222/lunch-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView license
Shaker Tape Loom (1935/1942) by Irving I Smith
Shaker Tape Loom (1935/1942) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062835/shaker-tape-loom-19351942-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517759/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Shaker Door Latch (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Shaker Door Latch (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062775/shaker-door-latch-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521806/dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Spur and Rowel (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spur and Rowel (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069634/spur-and-rowel-19351942-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram story template, Facebook story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599226/grand-opening-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView license
Fluting Iron (1935/1942) by Lon Cronk
Fluting Iron (1935/1942) by Lon Cronk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060613/fluting-iron-19351942-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain license
Dinner Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521820/dinner-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Bed (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Shaker Bed (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069611/shaker-bed-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Dinner blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521803/dinner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088570/dining-room-table-c-1942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517783/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Candle Snuffer (1935/1942) by Florence Stevenson
Candle Snuffer (1935/1942) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059322/candle-snuffer-19351942-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView license
Boudoir Set (1935/1942) by Hugh Clarke
Boudoir Set (1935/1942) by Hugh Clarke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068956/boudoir-set-19351942-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713372/painting-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Ship's Carving (1935/1942) by Frances Matsubara
Ship's Carving (1935/1942) by Frances Matsubara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062884/ships-carving-19351942-frances-matsubaraFree Image from public domain license
Art class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713346/art-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Hasps (1935/1942) by Broda
Hasps (1935/1942) by Broda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060812/hasps-19351942-brodaFree Image from public domain license
Blue living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670617/blue-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Mission Bed (1935/1942) by Edward Jewett
Mission Bed (1935/1942) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061297/mission-bed-19351942-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979594/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Hand Tool (1935/1942) by Thomas Holloway
Hand Tool (1935/1942) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060809/hand-tool-19351942-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Salem Dolls (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
Salem Dolls (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062636/salem-dolls-19351942-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978467/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Whirligig (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Whirligig (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063834/whirligig-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985504/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Door Latch (1935/1942) by Franklyn Syres
Door Latch (1935/1942) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060185/door-latch-19351942-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license