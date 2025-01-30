rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Chair (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotoantique
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Bandbox (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Bandbox (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058931/bandbox-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bandbox (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Bandbox (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058939/bandbox-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Bandbox (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Bandbox (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058955/bandbox-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Glass Mouse (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Glass Mouse (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060723/glass-mouse-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Flask (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Flask (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060585/flask-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
German China Head Doll (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
German China Head Doll (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060678/german-china-head-doll-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496071/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
None Recorded (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
None Recorded (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061400/none-recorded-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Child's Chair (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Child's Chair (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069202/childs-chair-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair
Baroque armchair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView license
Empire Wedding Dress (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Empire Wedding Dress (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060417/empire-wedding-dress-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614776/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mirror (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Mirror (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061230/mirror-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and design
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18589486/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Candlestick (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Candlestick (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059348/candlestick-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Settee (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Settee (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069578/settee-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Sideboard (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Sideboard (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062932/sideboard-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990203/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Rectangular Serving Table (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Rectangular Serving Table (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062539/rectangular-serving-table-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990205/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Sheraton Painted Three-Back Settee (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Sheraton Painted Three-Back Settee (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062885/sheraton-painted-three-back-settee-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990206/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Bandbox (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Bandbox (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058951/bandbox-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994520/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Bandbox (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Bandbox (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058967/bandbox-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994504/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Wallpaper (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Wallpaper (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063690/wallpaper-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989178/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Table (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Table (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063361/table-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989181/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Dower Chest (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Dower Chest (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060199/dower-chest-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license