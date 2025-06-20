Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaper decorartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsneedlesphotocc0Shaker Case for Knitting Needles (1935/1942) by Helen E GilmanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 924 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3153 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSave animals Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555310/save-animals-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Silk Kerchief (1935/1942) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062828/shaker-silk-kerchief-19351942-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife conservation Instagram post template, editable      